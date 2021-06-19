5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss

Amazon’s biggest day of the – Amazon Prime Day- is quickly approaching on June 21st and June 22nd. Not only is this a great chance to score some amazing deals, but a chance to try out some new products for summer. Here are 5 top beauty picks:

Pura D’or

The Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo & Conditioner Set will leave hair hydrated, smooth and silky with the benefits

( thinker, more full hair) without the vinegar smell. Original price: $25.99; Prime Day price: $20.79

MasqueBAR

K-beauty is trending, with good reason. MasqueBAR offers a variety of masks for all skin types to keep you looking refreshing and glowing. MasqueBAR is offering over 100 deals for Prime Day. Our favorites:

Assorted Pretty Animalz Sets – helps to minimize pores, hydrate, moisturize, soothe, purify and brighten skin (6 piece set: Original price: $17.99; Prime Day price: $11.35; 9 piece set: Original price: $26.99; Prime Day price: $17; 12 piece set: Original price: $35.99; Prime Day price: $19.45)

Pure Gold Hydroeye Gel Masks – provides powerful anti-aging benefits, helps firm, lift, brighten and calm the appearance of skin (6 pack: Original price: $17.99; Prime Day price: $12.95)

18.21 Man-Made

Keep the gentlemen in your life looking dapper with the inspired by prohibition, this high-end men’s grooming line is offering 30% off select items on Prime Day. Some fan favorites are:

Man Made Wash in Sweet Tobacco (Original price: $26/18 fl. oz; Prime Day Price: $19/18 fl. oz)

Shave Glide Lotion – a non-foaming shaving gel that offers pre-shave and post-shave benefits (Original price: $26; Prime Day price: $19)

Sweet Tobacco Spirits – a masculine aroma inspired by sweet Virginia pipe tobacco and the roaring spirit of swanky Prohibition-era speakeasy lounges (Original price: $80; Prime Day price: $56)

baebody

With over 43,000 positive reviews and 4+ stars, check out baebody’s lineup:

Vitamin C Moisturizer – Brightens, energizes dull skin while leaving it looking healthy and glowing (Original price: $15.95; Prime Day price on June 21 st ONLY from 8:30 am-5:30 pm EST: $9.95)

ONLY from 8:30 am-5:30 pm EST: $9.95) Eye Gel – Amazon’s #1 selling eye gel, helps smooth lines and reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, under-eye bags, and wrinkles (Original price: $24.95, Prime Day price on June 22 nd ONLY from 4:15 am-10:15 am EST: $12.95)

ONLY from 4:15 am-10:15 am EST: $12.95) Retinol Moisturizer – helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation (Original price: $19.95; Prime Day price on June 22nd ONLY 3:50 pm-9:50 pm EST: $11.95)

bellasonic

Change the way you do at home manis and pedis with bellsonic. The patented advanced 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set will shape, smooth, buff, and shine nails perfectly. (Original price: $79.95; Prime Day price: $54.95)