5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss
5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

 

Amazon’s biggest day of the – Amazon Prime Day- is quickly approaching on June 21st and June 22nd. Not only is this a great chance to score some amazing deals, but a chance to try out some new products for summer. Here are 5 top  beauty picks:

 

 

 

Pura D’or

The Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo & Conditioner Set will leave hair hydrated, smooth and silky with the benefits

( thinker, more full hair) without the vinegar smell. Original price: $25.99; Prime Day price: $20.79

 

 

MasqueBAR

K-beauty is trending, with good reason. MasqueBAR offers a variety of masks for all skin types to keep you looking refreshing and glowing. MasqueBAR is offering over 100 deals for Prime Day. Our favorites:

  • Assorted Pretty Animalz Sets – helps to minimize pores, hydrate, moisturize, soothe, purify and brighten skin (6 piece set: Original price: $17.99; Prime Day price: $11.35; 9 piece set: Original price: $26.99; Prime Day price: $17; 12 piece set: Original price: $35.99; Prime Day price: $19.45)
  • Pure Gold Hydroeye Gel Masks – provides powerful anti-aging benefits, helps firm, lift, brighten and calm the appearance of skin (6 pack: Original price: $17.99; Prime Day price: $12.95)

 

18.21 Man-Made

Keep the gentlemen in your life looking dapper with the inspired by prohibition, this high-end men’s grooming line is offering 30% off select items on Prime Day. Some fan favorites are:

  • Man Made Wash in Sweet Tobacco (Original price: $26/18 fl. oz; Prime Day Price: $19/18 fl. oz)
  • Shave Glide Lotion – a non-foaming shaving gel that offers pre-shave and post-shave benefits (Original price: $26; Prime Day price: $19)
  • Sweet Tobacco Spirits – a masculine aroma inspired by sweet Virginia pipe tobacco and the roaring spirit of swanky Prohibition-era speakeasy lounges (Original price: $80; Prime Day price: $56)

 

baebody 

With over 43,000 positive reviews and 4+ stars, check out baebody’s lineup:

  • Vitamin C Moisturizer – Brightens, energizes dull skin while leaving it looking healthy and glowing (Original price: $15.95; Prime Day price on June 21st ONLY from 8:30 am-5:30 pm EST: $9.95)
  • Eye Gel – Amazon’s #1 selling eye gel, helps smooth lines and reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, under-eye bags, and wrinkles (Original price: $24.95, Prime Day price on June 22nd ONLY from 4:15 am-10:15 am EST: $12.95)
  • Retinol Moisturizer – helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation (Original price: $19.95; Prime Day price on June 22nd ONLY 3:50 pm-9:50 pm EST: $11.95)

bellasonic

Change the way you do at home manis and pedis with bellsonic. The patented advanced 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set will shape, smooth, buff, and shine nails perfectly. (Original price: $79.95; Prime Day price: $54.95)

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

