5 Amazing Gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9th.

Give your mom the gift of comfort, luxury, and charm with these beautiful gifts:

Carrière Frères Amber Candle

Give the classic gift of a beautiful candle, with French candlemaker and perfumer Carrière Frères (sister brand to the iconic Trudon). The layered, complex scents span into categories such as wood, herbs, flowers, and fruit. Our favorite? Energizing amber, known to overcome anxieties, invigorate and stimulate. www.carrierefreres.com

Boux Avenue Slippers in a Bag

Google searches for slippers in April were up 91%, showing that people are still searching for the ultimate comfort items for the home. Boux Avenue has launched “Slippers in a Bag”, a perfectly packaged gift for you, your mom, or your best friends. Choose from uplifting, fun patterns “Pineapple” and “Stripes”. www.bouxavenue.com

Cello

What better way to celebrate mom than a gorgeous spread of handcrafted, artisan cheeses. This year, Cello has teamed up with @cheeseboardqueen to host a virtual cheese board-making class (free and open to the public!) on May 6th at 6:30 pm on Instagram Live.

Pura D’or

What mom doesn’t want thick, lustrous hair? Pura D’or Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo & Conditioner leaves hair soft and shiny, while hydrating and deep cleaning with wholesome botanical ingredients.