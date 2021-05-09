5 Amazing Gifts for Mother’s Day

Give the classic gift of a beautiful candle, with French candlemaker and perfumer Carrière Frères (sister brand to the iconic Trudon). The layered, complex scents span into categories such as wood, herbs, flowers, and fruit. Our favorite? Energizing amber, known to overcome anxieties, invigorate and stimulate. www.carrierefreres.com
Boux Avenue Slippers in a Bag
Google searches for slippers in April were up 91%, showing that people are still searching for the ultimate comfort items for the home. Boux Avenue has launched “Slippers in a Bag”, a perfectly packaged gift for you, your mom, or your best friends. Choose from uplifting, fun patterns “Pineapple” and “Stripes”. www.bouxavenue.com
What better way to celebrate mom than a gorgeous spread of handcrafted, artisan cheeses. This year, Cello has teamed up with @cheeseboardqueento host a virtual cheese board-making class (free and open to the public!) on May 6th at 6:30 pm on Instagram Live.
What mom doesn’t want thick, lustrous hair? Pura D’or Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo & Conditioner leaves hair soft and shiny, while hydrating and deep cleaning with wholesome botanical ingredients.
The classic, iconic brand continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary with its limited-edition beautiful journey gift set. The set features a Beautiful Journey Face + Eye Palette (4 Eye Shadows, 1 Bronzing Powder, 1 Lasting Cheekcolor) and a trial-sized black Fat Lash Mascara. Don’t forget other award-winning must-haves like the Soft Touch Eye Pencil, Wicked Lash Mascara and Dual Action Concealer.
