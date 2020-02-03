At the Architectural Digest Design Show that took place in March in New York, Pursuitist visited the expansive Sub-Zero exhibition space, which showcased its most recent innovations within its Sub-Zero, Wolf Gourmet and Cove product lines.

One product that caught our eye was the Wolf Gourmet High Performance Blender. With speeds at over 210 mph, this high-tech blender may have more in common with a high performance sports car than its bretheren in the countertop appliance sector. Remarkably, this blender can even make hot soup in only a few minutes. It is a “must-have” for every aspiring gourmet chef.

It is not much of a surprise that this sleek blender is taking the culinary world by storm, given that Wolf is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-end kitchen appliances, from ranges, cooktops and wall ovens to warming drawers and ventilation equipment.

Like its sibling products, the Wolf Gourmet High Performance Blender is made of stainless steel and comes with distinctive red knobs (black or stainless steel knobs are also offered). But more than its appearance, the blender is touted for its advanced internal design that ensures a quiet operation. Its 2.4 peak horsepower motor propels hardened steel blades that easily crush ingredients such as ice and frozen fruit—tasks that many other blenders are not capable of doing.

The Wolf Gourmet High Performance Blender offers more options than other blenders

The base offers ultra-responsive variable speed controls that give its home chefs the flexibility to blend foods to their exact preferences, and a manual pulse function that works at any speed. The high-tech built-in LCD panel provides continuous feedback regarding blending speed, elapsed time and chosen settings. Four pre-programmed settings ensure the intended result, whether it is for a smoothie, crushed ice, a puree or soup—an ideal mix of complete control for complex recipes and pre-programmed settings for walk-away convenience.

“Whether they’re crushing ice for granitas, blending kale for smoothies or grinding almonds for nut butter, this professional-grade blender delivers dependability, time after time,” says Atle Larsen, Group Brand Manager, Wolf Gourmet.

The unit comes with an extra-large 64-ounce Tritan jar that is shatterproof and BPA-free and a two-piece cap assembly includes an emulsion cup to add ingredients slowly into the blender jar, which is perfect for dressings and marinades. The filler cap features measurement marks that are convenient for making cocktails. The included tamper fits into the lid to easily and safely manages thick or frozen mixtures. For smaller quantities, a 32-ounce blender jar is available to purchase separately for $149.95, which is ideal for dressings, mayonnaise, dips and smoothies. A removable rubber jar pad sits on top of the base to keep the jar in place and cleans up easily in the dishwasher.

Remarkably, the blender features a soup function that enables you to prepare hot soup in minutes. Simply load cold or room temperature ingredients in to the blender jar, select the soup setting, and press “start”. The blender purees and heats the ingredients to just under the boiling point and the soup will be ready to serve in less than six minutes.

Wolf Gourmet designed the blender so that it is easy to clean and store, deliberately sizing it to fit under most standard kitchen cabinets. The blender’s sleek design will enhance any countertop and it will compliment other appliances that are in the kitchen, especially those manufactured by Wolf.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., a third-generation family-owned Madison, Wisconsin-based company, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf Gourmet and Cove. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero launched the Cove brand of luxury dishwashers, which were unveiled during the Architectural Digest Design Show.

The Wolf Gourmet High Performance Blender has a suggested retail price of $799 (although it is currently available for $599) and can be purchased at Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table.