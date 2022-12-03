Where to Celebrate NYE in NYC

If you are looking for the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York City this year, we have you covered. Check out some of our favorite destinations:
Michelin-starred Caviar Russe will be offering two seatings at 5pm and 8pm in their upstairs dining room with prix-fixe menus featuring caviar, Champagne, and classic dishes from their tasting menu like the Golden Egg with Select Osetra Caviar and Dover Sole with Truffle and Beurre Blanc.
While the formal dining will take place upstairs, the party will continue late into the night downstairs at The Bar at Caviar Russe. The raw bar and cocktail lounge, which opened last year on the ground floor of their Madison Avenue townhouse, will feature a DJ and an à la carte menu of caviar-adorned bar bites.
If “watching the Times Square Ball drop in person” in on your bucket list, the best way to do it is from the comfort of your own luxe hotel room. M Social Hotel Times Square will have direct, unobstructed views of the famous New Year’s Eve Ball drop on December 31. With a front row seat to musical performances , celebrity guest appearances and access to the Beast & Butterflies, signature rooftop and lounge featuring 360 degree views of Times Square. Purchase tickets here.