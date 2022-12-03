Pursuitist
Where to Celebrate NYE in NYC
Where to Celebrate NYE in NYC

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

 

If you are looking for the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York City this year, we have you covered. Check out some of our favorite destinations:

 

Caviar Russe

Michelin-starred Caviar Russe will be offering two seatings at 5pm and 8pm in their upstairs dining room with prix-fixe menus featuring caviar, Champagne, and classic dishes from their tasting menu like the Golden Egg with Select Osetra Caviar and Dover Sole with Truffle and Beurre Blanc.

While the formal dining will take place upstairs, the party will continue late into the night downstairs at The Bar at Caviar Russe. The raw bar and cocktail lounge, which opened last year on the ground floor of their Madison Avenue townhouse, will feature a DJ and an à la carte menu of caviar-adorned bar bites.

If you want to bring the new year in with art, fantasy and theater, head to the home of Sleep No More.  The McKittrick Hotel will be hosting The Midnight Ball New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st.
“The dawn of a New Year rapidly approaches, bringing with it all the possibility of a brilliant new age. Escape from the darkness of yesteryear to The McKittrick Hotel, where a dazzling kaleidoscope of decadence awaits,” said Creative Director, Croydon Leo.
Packages are also available to attend Sleep No More at 6PM, or dine At The Illusionist’s Table at 8PM. All tickets include open bar and access to the hotel’s Alpine rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green. Click here for tickets.

 M Social Hotel Times Square

If  “watching the Times Square Ball drop in person” in on your bucket list, the best way to do it is from the comfort of your own luxe hotel room. M Social Hotel Times Square will have direct, unobstructed views of the famous New Year’s Eve Ball drop on December 31. With a front row seat to musical performances , celebrity guest appearances and access to the Beast & Butterflies, signature rooftop and lounge featuring 360 degree views of Times Square. Purchase tickets here. 

