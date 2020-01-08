For Travel Tuesday, Pursuitist’s award-winning travel editor Christopher Parr visited Live at 4 CBS and shared the Best Spring Break Destinations.

It’s Travel Tuesday. Let’s get away to a sunny destination and recharge your soul until summer.

Today, we’re going to share three warm weather destinations. But avoid the college students and crowded pools and parties.

First up, San Antonio, Texas. Remember the Alamo. San Antonio offers a rich history, fantastic architecture and wonderful food.

We love the San Antonio Riverwalk, which is a 15 miles long pedestrian path lined by bars, shops, restaurants, and museums. Two hotel destinations we recommend, the best of the best.

First, the new Hotel Emma. It was a 19th-century brewhouse, that has been completely renovated and is a now a 150-room luxury boutique. Very hip, very chic.

The second property is the classic St. Anthony. This is a historic hotel, which opened in 1909. A few years ago, the property went through a multi-million dollar restoration. A remarkable destination that’s just minutes from the riverwalk and wonderful restaurants.

For a Southern Escape…

For another unconventional destination, I recommend Savannah, George. Similar to San Antonio, it has a rich history. The historic district has cobblestone squares and parks, horse-drawn carriages and amazing architecture.

Great food, charming boutiques — and plenty of ghost tours to visit the haunted side of Savannah.

We recommend the amazing new Perry Lane Hotel, a chic new hotel that has just opened.

For a more classic and romantic destination, we recommend the Mansion on Forsyth Park. It’s a Victorian mansion in the heart of Savannah.

For Sunny Florida Beaches…

Exceptional service, the sun, the sand — and so many amazing hotels and resorts along Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island is one of my favorite beach front resorts. This island resort is right on the Atlantic. Offers private balconies. Oceans views. Very secluded.

Little farther down the Florida coast, visit West Palm Beach – which is a bit more active. More shops. More restaurants. More buzz!

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is our one of our recommended properties. Right on the beach, plenty of pools, and an award-winning spa.

Lastly, The Breakers, one of the most famous properties in West Palm Beach. This property is huge, located on 140 acres. Half mile of private beach access and four waterfront pools.

If golfing is your thing, this is the place to be. The Breakers has a golf academy where you train with a golf pro one one one. The property has has two amazing golf courses.