Whether you love February 14 or love to hate on the cheesy romantic holiday, we have a package for you. Book at Washington DC’s St. Gregory Hotel and spend the night/weekend snuggled up with your favorite celebrity…pillow.

This hilariously perfect package is great for a Galentines getaway, a solo staycation or a special date night with your favorite (and very understanding) partner.

With this package you can choose to snuggle with Brad Pitt and rent “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, “Cats” with Idris Elba, or “Bombshell” with Margot Robbie. Belt out your favorite songs while cuddling up with Jennifer Lopez (and perhaps watch her new movie, Hustlers) or the hottest man alive according to People Magazine, John Legend (while renting “50 Shades Darker” or “La La Land” to appreciate his soundtrack work). Appreciate the assets of the hottest breakout artist of 2019, Lizzo or bask in self-love with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Starting from $259, you’ll get a custom printed pillow, red wine, chocolate gelato, and a Virtue Skinfood spa kit, plus overnight accommodations at a luxuriously modern hotel in the heart of DC’s Dupont Circle.

What more can you ask for?