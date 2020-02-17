Are you looking for ways to up your beauty game in 2020? Check out these products new to the skincare, hair, spa and makeup markets that will change the way you see beauty.

CODE8

London-based luxury color brand CODE8 was launched in 2018 by Nadine Ayache and Sophia Chikovani with the mission to help you “look your best natural self, only a little more polished”. The Code8 formula delivers a high-performing formula, fast application and easy, buildable coverage. The line includes foundation, BB Creams, Eyeshadow Palettes, and Lip Sticks that are designed in London and developed in Italy and France. The matte lipsticks are a standout- make sure to try one of Exclusively available at Net-A-Porter.com.

European Spa Source Eucalyptus ShowerSpaTM Mist

Bring the calm and zen of the spa to your won shower. This ShowerSpa Mist turns your shower into a steam room experience, with just a few sprays. 100% pure, pharmaceutical-grade eucalyptus oil, steam distilled, filtered, and chemically analyzed for consistency and quality. Choose from classic eucalyptus, lavender + eucalyptus, and lemongrass + eucalyptus.

RAINCRY TRAVEL CONDITION BRUSH

This professional paddle brush helps to condition your hair by transferring your body’s natural oils from roots to ends, and the pure boar bristles help deliver maximum shine. The flexible, latex pneumatic cushion helps to enhance blood flow by gently massaging and exfoliating your scalp. Each brush is hand-painted and made in France. $85.

Skinuva™Brite

Skinuva™Brite could be considered a miracle cream. The non-hydroquinone formulation is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation such as dark spots, discoloration on the face and body, and under-eye pigmentation. Skinuva™Brite is the second physician-tested & approved product from Skinuva™, a medically-backed and award-winning skincare brand developed and clinically evaluated by Beverly Hills-based board-certified Oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Christopher Zoumalan.

Clartici ICI

Tech and science comes together with Clartici’s ICI- a non-invasive device using electrical and bio-photon diffusion that fits in the palm of your hand and analyzes your skin so you know each day what your skin needs. The unique technology ICI analyzer and accompanying app provide results for the amount of product you need in real-time. The sensors track your exact levels of hydration, oils, melanin, and redness. The kit comes with a Sanguine Cream designed to deliver youthful, radiant skin in a lightweight formula, and a Reiki Serum that moisturizes, brightens. smooths and reverses the signs of aging. Both products are COSMOS Certified and natural, green, clean, organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced. $399 for the complete set of the ICI, Sanguine Cream and Reiki Cream.