For yacht owners, designing a kitchen equipped to meet the demands of avid onboard entertaining — or to accommodate a long-distance voyage with guests — can be quite the maneuver. Layout planning in a vessel’s galley is essential to maximize every usable inch of space, and you need to find electric appliances that have shallow depth alongside excellent efficiency.
So what appliances do you need for smooth sailing from start to finish? In this Pursuitist Top 5, we will showcase our favorite top nautical picks to make life on the water far more pleasurable.
Gear up for a great galley as AJMadison, a family-owned business and top-ranked online home appliance retailer in the country for two decades, helps Pursuitist to identify the best new appliances on the market to outfit a marine-friendly kitchen in this Top 5 Kitchen Appliances for Your Yacht.
5. A Kenyon induction cooktop keeps cookware from slipping. When cooking on board, it is important to ensure that pots and pans stay on the cooking surface, despite motion in the kitchen. Kenyon induction cooktops come with an optional patented SilKEN® mat designed to cover the cooktop. This mat keeps everything in place and collects cooking spills. For cleanup, just put the mat in the dishwasher or sink. As a bonus, Kenyon electric cooktop models come with a pop-up potholder system. PUPS™ keep pots safe and secure while cooking on the go.
4. For yachts that set sail for more extended periods, ample fresh food storage is paramount. AJ Madison has choices of Column refrigerators, freezers, and wine cellars that range in width from 24 inches to 36 inches, with many offering state-of-the-art features. Mix and match columns for an ideal custom layout; some of them even come ready to accept a custom cabinet panel! This kind of design hides large appliances for a more sophisticated, sleek, and inviting space.
3. U-Line Marine Series under-counter refrigerators and ice makers provide for the ultimate wet bar. These compact fridges are a great way to keep fresh ingredients and beverages at a safe temperature. Cocktails will taste better during sunset offshore, and slow-melting crescent-shaped ice will elevate any seaside libation. And you won’t worry about running out, as U-Line icemakers can produce up to 23 pounds of ice per day and can store up to 12 lbs. at any given time.
2. Especially in a yacht, cooking appliances must be multi-functional. A speed oven that can handle baking and microwaving functions is AJMadison’s ultimate go-to for easy meals on board. Choose one with adequate ventilation — essential to extract lingering food odors and smoke from the cabin. An induction range, popular for safety features, quick heat-up time, and easy cleaning, can deliver oven and cooktop functions all from the same cabinet cutout for larger vessels.
1. Grilling on deck has never been easier! Add a barbecue grill like these Kenyon Texan Series grills onboard to deliver fresh land-lover flavors while floating along. These electric grills are built from marine-grade 304 stainless steel and reach temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. After cooking, clean non-stick grilling grates in the sink or dishwasher.
There are also several options for galley grilling. Many luxury brands offer modular electric cooktops, including 12-inch or 15-inch electric barbecue grills. These grills can be installed by themselves or paired with other modular electric cooktops for a custom cooking surface.