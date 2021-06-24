For yacht owners, designing a kitchen equipped to meet the demands of avid onboard entertaining — or to accommodate a long-distance voyage with guests — can be quite the maneuver. Layout planning in a vessel’s galley is essential to maximize every usable inch of space, and you need to find electric appliances that have shallow depth alongside excellent efficiency.

So what appliances do you need for smooth sailing from start to finish? In this Pursuitist Top 5, we will showcase our favorite top nautical picks to make life on the water far more pleasurable.

Gear up for a great galley as AJMadison, a family-owned business and top-ranked online home appliance retailer in the country for two decades, helps Pursuitist to identify the best new appliances on the market to outfit a marine-friendly kitchen in this Top 5 Kitchen Appliances for Your Yacht.

5. A Kenyon induction cooktop keeps cookware from slipping. When cooking on board, it is important to ensure that pots and pans stay on the cooking surface, despite motion in the kitchen. Kenyon induction cooktops come with an optional patented SilKEN® mat designed to cover the cooktop. This mat keeps everything in place and collects cooking spills. For cleanup, just put the mat in the dishwasher or sink. As a bonus, Kenyon electric cooktop models come with a pop-up potholder system. PUPS™ keep pots safe and secure while cooking on the go.