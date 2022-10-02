Pursuitist
Tin Building by Jean-Georges Opens in NYC
Tin Building by Jean-Georges Opens in NYC

by

On Wednesday, September 28th, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and The Howard Hughes Corporation celebrated the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport.

 

 

After ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange,  Chef Jean-Georges and David O’Reilly (Howard Hughes’ CEO) and a procession of more than 50 chefs in chef’s whites carried a giant fish sculpture down the Seaport’s streets to the Tin Building at Pier 17.

 

 

Jean-Georges led the way to the green ribbon cutting, which was followed by remarks from Vongerichten, O’Reilly, and Melissa Román Burch (COO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation).

 

 

Over 1,200 attendees including some of the culinary world’s elite and influential New Yorker’s gathered to celebrate. Notable guests included: Brooke Shields, Martha Stewart, Vanessa Williams, Laura Kim, Questlove, Babyface, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Carol Radziwill, Carla Hall, Sophia Sumner, Melba Wilson, Katya Tolstova, Hunt Slonem, Fern Mallis, Gillian Miniter, Nicole Miller, Carol Alt, Anne Burrell, Grace DeNiro, Famke Janssen, Rosanna Scotto, Boomer Esiason, Elvis Duran, Geoffrey Zakarian, Julia Haart and Ubah Hassan.

 

 

Invited guests were treated to an immersive experience throughout the 53,000-square foot building, starting with an opening scene as newsies greeted guests upon arrival with Tin Building newspapers, stilted dancing chefs, a Shamisen violinist played at Shikku sushi bar, and Japanese artists featured inside the speakeasy-style restaurant House of the Red Pearl. Guests strolled through each of the six full-service restaurant concepts and six fast-casual counters, each offering a taste and libation.

The building features interiors designed by acclaimed design studio Roman and Williams and lighting by L’Observatoire International.

 

credit: Nicole Franzen

 

The new Tin Building honors the history of the Seaport and Jean-Georges’ global influences. Two levels of one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars, and retail shops, including the Central Market, will offer an array of locally sourced seafood, meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and specialty items, all personally curated by Chef Jean-Georges, and brings over 700 new jobs to NYC.

 

 

For more information, guests can visit TinBuilding.com.

