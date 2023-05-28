Pursuitist
Now Reading
This is the World’s Most Overpriced and Overrated Luxury Car
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Top 5 Best Seafood Subscription Boxes 2023: Pros & Cons
Top 5 Best Seafood Subscription Boxes 2023: Pros & Cons
Top 5 Must-Try Chicago Italian Beef Sandwiches- The Authentic Taste Experience Inspired by 'The Bear
Top 5 Italian Beef Sandwiches in Chicago: ‘The Bear’ Inspired Culinary Tour
The Best Luxury Hotel In Paris
This is the World’s Most Overpriced and Overrated Luxury Car
Who Makes the World's Most Expensive Handbag
Who Makes the World’s Most Expensive Handbag? Hermès vs Chanel
Inside Louis Vuitton’s First Airport Lounge In Doha, Qatar
In late 2023, a family play court will be added to the deck at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds,” and “Burrow.” Guests may also enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella.” (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Exclusive Sneak Preview of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort
Narcoossee’s Review 2023: A Magical Dining Experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian
Top Five Reasons to Stay at the Eiffel Tower Suite at George V Hotel
$22.5M Four Seasons Branded Beach Casita in Los Cabos: A Luxurious Coastal Escape
Christopher Parr Reveals Top 5 Success Strategies for Luxury Brands
Christopher Parr Reveals Top 5 Success Strategies for Luxury Brands: Essential Guide for Dominating the High-End Market
5 Reasons to Rethink Your Visit to Sweden: High Costs, Harsh Weather, and More – Explore the Best Alternatives

This is the World’s Most Overpriced and Overrated Luxury Car

Christopher Parr | Pursuitist
by
Christopher Parr | Pursuitist

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

When it comes to luxury cars, there’s a delicate balance between value for money and sheer extravagance. However, some cars seem to tip the scales toward the latter, garnering a reputation for being overpriced and overrated.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire – a car named “The Black Car” – teases with its sheer mystique. There’s something seductively elusive about it. But is it all just a well-engineered illusion?

As insiders in the luxury auto industry, we’ve seen the birth and evolution of countless models, and it’s hard to ignore the glaring disparities when it comes to The Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most overpriced luxury car. The Pursuitist tells you why:

Exorbitant Price Tag

  • Unrivalled Cost: With a whopping price tag of approximately $18.7 million, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is currently the world’s most expensive new car. The fact that the price is more than double that of the previous most expensive car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, raises some eyebrows.
  • Limited Availability: The production run for this model is just a single unit, which contributes to its hefty price. But is exclusivity alone enough to justify the price tag?

Performance and Specifications

  • Comparable Horsepower: While boasting a powerful 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, the La Voiture Noire delivers 1500 horsepower, a figure that is matched by its significantly cheaper sibling, the Bugatti Chiron.
  • Unimpressive Top Speed: The Noire’s top speed is capped at 261 mph, the same as the Chiron, despite the massive price difference. For a car that costs an arm and a leg, consumers might expect record-breaking speed.

Luxury and Aesthetics

  • One-Off Design: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire’s design is a tribute to the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s. While its unique aesthetic may be a draw, some critics argue that the design doesn’t warrant the astronomical price.
  • Interior Luxury: While luxurious, the interior doesn’t offer significantly more than other top-end luxury cars, which cost a fraction of the price.

This is the World's Most Overpriced and Overrated Luxury Car

Cost of Ownership

  • Maintenance and Insurance Costs: Due to its immense value and performance capabilities, the cost of insurance and maintenance is astronomic.
  • Depreciation: As with many luxury cars, depreciation can be a significant issue. However, with such a limited production run, the value of the car may hold better than other models.

While the Bugatti La Voiture Noire certainly has its allure with its unique design and exclusivity, the performance specifications and luxury features fail to justify its unprecedented $18.7 million price tag. Ultimately, whether or not this car is worth its weight in gold depends on personal preferences and the depth of one’s pockets. But, don’t be an idiot, just buy a Bugatti Chiron at $3.3 million.

The Big Mystery. Who Owns the Bugatti La Voiture Noire?

For his 35th birthday, it was rumored that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo purchased the world’s most expensive car, a La Voiture Noire, for an estimated $18.9 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo showing off his matte black Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
Cristiano Ronaldo showing off his matte black Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

When the media reached out to Bugatti’s Communications Manager for confirmation, Tim Bravo, he stated “We don’t comment on rumors, even less when customers are involved. We respect their privacy. It’s on them, not on us, to decide if they want to go public or not. I can’t deny nor confirm confirm the reports.”

“No comment” is confirmation in the Pursuitist’s book. Nuff said.

Tags
Christopher Parr | Pursuitist

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for Pursuitist, and a contributing writer to USA Today, Business Insider — and the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS. He is an award-winning luxury marketing veteran, writer, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. USA Today has named him one of the “Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers” — and Madison Magazine honored him as one of the “Top 20 Most Influential People in Madison.”

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2023 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.