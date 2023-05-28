This is the World’s Most Overpriced and Overrated Luxury Car

When it comes to luxury cars, there’s a delicate balance between value for money and sheer extravagance. However, some cars seem to tip the scales toward the latter, garnering a reputation for being overpriced and overrated.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire – a car named “The Black Car” – teases with its sheer mystique. There’s something seductively elusive about it. But is it all just a well-engineered illusion?

As insiders in the luxury auto industry, we’ve seen the birth and evolution of countless models, and it’s hard to ignore the glaring disparities when it comes to The Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most overpriced luxury car. The Pursuitist tells you why:

Exorbitant Price Tag

Unrivalled Cost : With a whopping price tag of approximately $18.7 million, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is currently the world’s most expensive new car. The fact that the price is more than double that of the previous most expensive car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, raises some eyebrows.

Performance and Specifications

Comparable Horsepower : While boasting a powerful 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, the La Voiture Noire delivers 1500 horsepower, a figure that is matched by its significantly cheaper sibling, the Bugatti Chiron.

Luxury and Aesthetics

One-Off Design : The Bugatti La Voiture Noire’s design is a tribute to the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s. While its unique aesthetic may be a draw, some critics argue that the design doesn’t warrant the astronomical price.

Cost of Ownership

Maintenance and Insurance Costs : Due to its immense value and performance capabilities, the cost of insurance and maintenance is astronomic.

While the Bugatti La Voiture Noire certainly has its allure with its unique design and exclusivity, the performance specifications and luxury features fail to justify its unprecedented $18.7 million price tag. Ultimately, whether or not this car is worth its weight in gold depends on personal preferences and the depth of one’s pockets. But, don’t be an idiot, just buy a Bugatti Chiron at $3.3 million.

The Big Mystery. Who Owns the Bugatti La Voiture Noire?

For his 35th birthday, it was rumored that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo purchased the world’s most expensive car, a La Voiture Noire, for an estimated $18.9 million.

When the media reached out to Bugatti’s Communications Manager for confirmation, Tim Bravo, he stated “We don’t comment on rumors, even less when customers are involved. We respect their privacy. It’s on them, not on us, to decide if they want to go public or not. I can’t deny nor confirm confirm the reports.”

“No comment” is confirmation in the Pursuitist’s book. Nuff said.