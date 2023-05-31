New Range Rover Sport SV: Modern Luxury Performance Flagship

The New Range Rover Sport SV is the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever, blending supreme performance and dynamism with peerless Range Rover capability, refinement and reductive design. Its array of performance-enhancing technologies includes an advanced suspension system and a sensory audio system.

A host of performance, comfort, and high-technology features are imbued into the Range Rover Sport SV’s DNA:

Performance flagship: The Range Rover Sport SV combines sporting luxury with innovative performance-enhancing technologies

The Range Rover Sport SV combines sporting luxury with innovative performance-enhancing technologies Perfect poise : Hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension with pitch and roll control maintains a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering

: Hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension with pitch and roll control maintains a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering Top performer : The most powerful Range Rover ever, 626-hp mild-hybrid Twin Turbo V8 propels 180 mph SUV from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds in new dynamics-optimized SV Mode

: The most powerful Range Rover ever, 626-hp mild-hybrid Twin Turbo V8 propels 180 mph SUV from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds in new dynamics-optimized SV Mode Lightweight focus : The 23-inch Carbon Fiber Wheel option minimizes unsprung mass, improving handling, acceleration, and ride quality

: The 23-inch Carbon Fiber Wheel option minimizes unsprung mass, improving handling, acceleration, and ride quality Stopping power : RANGE ROVER FIRST Lightweight and powerful Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes option, with exclusive eight-piston SV calipers for outstanding braking performance

: Lightweight and powerful Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes option, with exclusive eight-piston SV calipers for outstanding braking performance Assertive design : Airflow-honed exterior includes reprofiled front-end and lower body sides, carbon fiber hood, and quad tailpipe finishers. Exclusive performance-focused SV interior

: Airflow-honed exterior includes reprofiled front-end and lower body sides, carbon fiber hood, and quad tailpipe finishers. Exclusive performance-focused SV interior Calming comfort : RANGE ROVER FIRST New Body and Soul Seat introduces the latest in-car sensory audio technology, enabling Range Rover clients to feel the sound

: New Body and Soul Seat introduces the latest in-car sensory audio technology, enabling Range Rover clients to feel the sound Height of exclusivity : For the first year of production New Range Rover Sport SV is only available for select clients to order by invitation, in limited edition SV EDITION ONE specification

: For the first year of production New Range Rover Sport SV is only available for select clients to order by invitation, in limited edition SV EDITION ONE specification New for 2024: SV performance halo leads updates across the Range Rover Sport family, including the new 542hp plug-in electric hybrid and the latest Pivi Pro infotainment

