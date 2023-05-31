Pursuitist, your ultimate luxury travel insider, proudly presents the ‘Top 5 New Luxury Hotels We’re Excited To Visit in 2023’, offering you an exclusive preview of the opulence, elegance, and cultural immersion these spectacular destinations promise. These hotels, situated in diverse locales around the world, are set to redefine the parameters culture and luxury.

As we traverse the ever-evolving realms of luxury travel, we continually encounter breathtaking innovations and captivating destinations that redefine our understanding of hospitality. Each year introduces stunning new properties, each weaving its distinct allure into the vibrant tapestry of high-end travel. Here at Pursuitist, our joy lies in presenting these exceptional experiences that spark your wanderlust and offer a profound immersion into varied cultures.

Today, we illuminate five extraordinary hotels poised to make their grand entrance in 2023. These hotels, ranging from the mesmerizing Red Sea archipelago of Saudi Arabia and the private isles of Mozambique to the energetic pulse of Dubai and the picturesque landscapes of Mexico, promise an incomparable blend of elegance, intrigue, and distinctive cultural experiences. Further into the future, we also anticipate the opening of a unique resort nestled on a historic hill in Florence, Italy. These destinations, through their unique offerings, aim to make each journey a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Nujuma, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Saudi Arabia

Nujuma is a distinct addition to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, promising a private, transformative travel experience that harmoniously blends local culture, heritage, and environment. Located in a small archipelago in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, Nujuma is part of The Red Sea Project, an ambitious development backed by substantial government investment.

Offers 63 one- to four-bedroom water and beach villas and a wide range of luxurious amenities and services.

Facilities include a spa, multiple culinary venues, swimming pools, a retail area, and a Conservation Center.

Promises a distinct and luxurious escape in a chic, relaxed, and intimate setting.

Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique

The Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira, located on the private Island of Ilha Caldeira off the coast of Mozambique, is all set to redefine oceanfront luxury.

Will offer 40 private pool villas with stunning oceanfront views.

Recognized as a world-class scuba diving spot teeming with diverse coral and marine life.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

The Lana, a gem by the Dorchester Collection, is set to grace Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene in summer 2023. Located in the Business Bay area along the Dubai Canal, it is destined to become a landmark destination.

The hotel has been designed by architects Foster + Partners, featuring 225 contemporary rooms and suites.

Guests can unwind at the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, accessible via a scenic boat ride.

The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai, Mexico

The Riviera Maya EDITION, located within the opulent Kanai development, marks EDITION Hotels’ first property in Mexico. The beachfront hotel will offer a blend of luxury and comfort.

It will house 180 guestrooms and suites.

Offers a signature restaurant, pool bar and beach club, spa, and a large Penthouse Suite.

Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences, Mexico

Located within the exclusive Puerta Cortés resort community in La Paz, the Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences is set on 550 acres of environmentally protected coastal lands.

It will feature 61 one-to-four-bedroom branded residences with private plunge pools.

Includes access to a superyacht marina and Mexico’s only Gary Player Signature Course – El Cortés Golf Club.

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts, Florence (Opening in 2024)

Set on a hill on the north side of Florence’s historic city center, the Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts, offers a unique blend of heritage and luxury. This resort, opening in 2024, promises to captivate guests with its mix of Tuscan charm and modern comforts.

Will offer 82 rooms, including 61 guestrooms, 20 suites, and a 2,250-square-foot signature suite.

Amenities will include an outdoor pool, a wine-tasting room, an art gallery, and a boutique.

With their diverse offerings and unique local flavors, these upcoming luxury hotels are set to make 2023 an unforgettable year for all luxury travel enthusiasts.

In the ceaseless transformation of the luxury hospitality landscape, these new hotels symbolize an exciting chapter brimming with captivating experiences and cultural delights. They promise not just a stay, but an enchanting journey that transcends the ordinary, leaving an indelible imprint on your heart. As your trusted luxury travel insider, Pursuitist is committed to presenting the inside scoop on the must-book luxury hotels and spas that are setting new benchmarks in the world of luxury travel. As we embrace the endless possibilities of exploration and cultural discovery in 2023, we are excited to experience these stunning destinations with you.

As each of these properties nears its debut, demand is likely to surge, reflecting the unique experiences and luxurious comforts they offer. We recommend you start planning your adventures and booking your reservations at these hot destinations soon to ensure you don’t miss out.

Please note: As with all travel plans, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest travel advisories and local health and safety guidelines for each destination.