Pursuitist
Now Reading
The Perfect Luxe Hostess Gifts
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 Luxe Things to do in NYC this Summer
The Perfect Luxe Hostess Gifts
SHAWN PEREIRA – CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR, INDEFATIGABLE ENERGY
The Top 5 Most Expensive Hotels in Los Angeles
Introducing Inara Camp, A Newly Reimagined Moroccan Desert Experience
3 Spots for Amazing Sight Seeing in Italy
The Lord of the Rings leaves Harry Potter trailing
The World’s Most Luxurious Gambling Experiences
Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie
5 Ways to Celebrate National Scotch Day
Issa Rae Got Married in Custom Vera Wang
THE PERFECT MEN’S SUNGLASSES

The Perfect Luxe Hostess Gifts

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for a unique gift to bring to your next dinner party? Check out some of our favorites here:

The Fox Shop Melamine Pagoda Bowl ($34) / The Fox Shop Blue and White Mini Jar, Peony ($50) / The Fox Shop Porcelain Floral and Vine Salt and Pepper Shakers ($45)

NEW Floral Street White Rose from the White Florals collection (pure, crisp, soft, and clean) ($46 each)

See Also
Cocktails At Home: Capa GinTonic From Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The Fox Shop Set of Bee Salt and Pepper Shakers ($25) / The Fox Shop Wildflower Tea Towel ($19.50)

Award-Winning Pasolivo California Olive Oil Variety Pack ( California, Rosemary, Cilantro Lime, Garlic Lemon) $37. 99

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top