5 Luxe Things to do in NYC this Summer

2021 is turning out to be #shotgirlsummer, and New York City is in full swing. If you find yourself in the Big Apple, here are 5 unique things you must do: Sky High Yoga at The Edge Equinox and Edge have reunited for Sky High Yoga—an experience not to be forgotten. Find zen along with breathtaking views at the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Yoga mats are provided and spaced 6 feet apart, guests also receive a bespoke gift bag featuring wellness samples. Have a Luxe Picnic

With warm weather here and over 1,700 parks, spend some time in nature with a luxe summer picnic by Picnic & Peonies . From former Executive Producer Michelle Ison, Picnic & Peonies was launched in Washington D.C. and has recently expanded to NYC. The ultimate Instagram-worthy experience, work with the “picnicker-in-chief” to personalize everything from color themes and decor to florals, tablescapes, picnic furniture, lights, and more for 2-20 guests. Jillicious Foods & Events offers customized cheese and charcuterie boards, customized brunch boards including fried chicken and waffles, s’mores kits, crostini boards, smoked salmon and bagel boards, and more. Pricing starts at $349.00 for two picnickers. offers customized cheese and charcuterie boards, customized brunch boards including fried chicken and waffles, s’mores kits, crostini boards, smoked salmon and bagel boards, and more. Pricing starts at $349.00 for two picnickers. KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature As one of the most popular artists in the world, artist Yayoi Kusama sells out everywhere and millions of people have admired her work. Cosmic Nature is inspired by her fascination with colors, patterns, and the lifecycles of nature. New monumental sculptures Dancing Pumpkin (2020) and I Want to Fly to the Universe (2020) make their debut at the New York Botanical Garden, joining the artist’s first-ever obliteration greenhouse, Flower Obsession (2017/2021). Tickets till October 31st.

Collective Governors Island

Collective Governors Island is the perfect break from the hustle and bustle of the city with a short ferry ride to a quaint, relaxing dining experience overlooking the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor. Formerly a retreat center, they are now welcoming day guests for brunch, happy hour, and dinner, the Fire & Water menu at Three Peaks Lodge offers contemporary farm-to-island foods, including fresh seafood. The Sunset Terrace bar is the place to be for seasonal cocktails and a fully stocked bar.

Governors Island ferries have been extended on Fridays and Saturdays with the last ferry departing the island at 10 pm, perfect for an NYC date night.

Stay at Westgate New York Grand Central

You will want to have luxury accommodations while you are in NYC, and the historic, 23-story hotel Westgate New York Grand Central is the perfect place to stay. Recently renovated, the Luxe King Suites with a private balcony overlook the city that never sleeps and is steps from fine dining, shopping, and local attractions.