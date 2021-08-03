[VIDEO] Inside the W Fort Lauderdale with K Street Kate

This property — one of the hottest spots near the A1A in Fort Lauderdale — takes up a full city block, curving to mimic the waves of the ocean.

The W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida attracts young professionals looking for a fun time in a convenient location. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s located so close to the water!

The W Fort Lauderdale is a vibrant city retreat with a modern design. Pop art and playful details are prominent throughout the common areas, although with its beach location, few guest experiences focus on the indoors.

Rooms are comfortable, though minimal, decorated in blues, creams, and white. Special room features that guests particularly enjoy are Nespresso makers, rose gold mini-fridges, bedside electrical outlets and USB ports, and extra-large bathrooms with showers and soaking tubs.

Most of the property’s 517 rooms have balconies, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have views of both the ocean and the bay… and having both is one of the reasons Fort Lauderdale is so special.

The property itself is home to three of the area’s most popular dining establishments. There’s the hip modern Mexican El Vez from Stephen Starr, quick casual Sobe Vegan, and the upscale Steak 954 which attracts as much for its mesmerizing jellyfish aquarium wall as its steak and seafood offerings.

In addition, the W Fort Lauderdale is close to the city’s famed Las Olas Boulevard and all of the food and fun that can be found there as well. (We like Louie Bossi on Las Olas as it’s a must-visit for Italian food, and the nearby Sistrunk Market Place offers a playful food hall vibe with live music and a local brewery too.)

The W also offers beachside amenities, like beach yoga, bootcamp, and bike rentals. A substantial resort fee covers these activities, WiFi, and more.

There are two pools on-site, the lively party pool Wet East which often features a DJ, and the more subdued Wet West. But it’s truly the best of both worlds at this resort as the resort fee also covers two beach chairs and a beach umbrella!

Certain rooms are eligible for special add-on packages, like private concerts, in-residence painting, and other unique entertainment. This is truly a place where you can customize your vacation.

All this, and it’s super pet friendly, too!