The Langham Fifth Avenue Introduces The Langham Club

The Langham, Fifth Avenue has introduced The Langham Club. A combination of a luxurious living room and the most elegant version of a club lounge, the 4th-floor space was gutted to create the ultimate working environment.

With windows overlooking Fifth Avenue, guests who book The Langham Club room types will have access to a wide range of privileges – all-day refreshments including full breakfast and cocktail hour; a private haven for meeting and relaxing throughout the day; complimentary pressing of up to three clothing items upon arrival. (Guests can also pay for Club access directly if they don’t book one of the selected room types – it’s $175 USD per for adults in high season.)

Designed by Richmond International who has done the renovations at The Langham, London, and The Langham, Boston, and was responsible for the interiors at The Langham, Chicago) touches include comfy seating options, curated artwork, innovative food presentation stations, and a bespoke “Writer’s Corner”, a tradition for every one of The Lanham’s clubs in homage to the literary history in London.