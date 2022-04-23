Pursuitist
Now Reading
The Langham Fifth Avenue Introduces The Langham Club
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Miami’s Top Suites for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
The Langham Fifth Avenue Introduces The Langham Club
Caviar Kaspia Set to Open at The Mark Hotel
The Best Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day
The Best Beauty Buys For Spring
Pursuitist Luxury Best Luxury Blog
St. Patrick-Approved Irish Whiskeys to Savor All Year Long
5 Questions with Tao Group Hospitality Executive Chef Jason Hall
5 Reasons To Visit The World Of Wine In Porto, Portugal
Top 5 Most Expensive Hotel Suites in NYC
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Langham Fifth Avenue Introduces The Langham Club

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

The Langham, Fifth Avenue has introduced The Langham Club.  A combination of a luxurious living room and the most elegant version of a club lounge, the 4th-floor space was gutted to create the ultimate working environment.

 

 

With windows overlooking Fifth Avenue, guests who book The Langham Club room types will have access to a wide range of privileges – all-day refreshments including full breakfast and cocktail hour; a private haven for meeting and relaxing throughout the day; complimentary pressing of up to three clothing items upon arrival. (Guests can also pay for Club access directly if they don’t book one of the selected room types – it’s $175 USD per for adults in high season.)

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

 

Designed by Richmond International who has done the renovations at The Langham, London, and The Langham, Boston, and was responsible for the interiors at The Langham, Chicago) touches include comfy seating options, curated artwork,  innovative food presentation stations, and a bespoke “Writer’s Corner”, a tradition for every one of The Lanham’s clubs in homage to the literary history in London.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top