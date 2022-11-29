The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda/Casa Miami Takeover

Just in time for the social season, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are taking over Miami with fashion, glamour, and multi-faceted splendor. Residents and visitors to Miami can bask in the glow of men’s and women’s high-end fashion while browsing through artistic endeavors, including showrooms filled with luxury jewelry and watches, as well as performances and galleries highlighting global art and culture.

The Dolce & Gabbana Fashion and Art Extravaganza Takes Over Miami

The idea of finding entertainment in fashion shows isn’t a new idea, but this Dolce & Gabbana twist on the classic theme guarantees that Miami is the place to be this week. Expect fashion shows filled with completely unique, handmade designs with months of work going into each creation. The fatto-a-mano nature of the fashion is a beautiful accent to the vivid Miami backdrop.

The Future Is Golden

This year’s Design Miami theme is The Golden Age: Looking to the Future. Some of the most prominent Dolce & Gabbana motifs will be presented against golden mosaic and coordinating furnishings with a Midas twist. Two new motifs from the design duo will be introduced: DG Logo and Oro 24K. The primary events are located at The Four Seasons, the Luxury Living Store, and the Cardozo Hotel on Ocean Drive. Other significant events are found at the Miami Beach Convention Center grounds.

Experience a Sparkling Array of Culture and Beauty

Fashion isn’t the only art style to enjoy during the week’s events. Presentations cover a range of exciting installations and experiences with an even broader reach including many satellite events:

• Visit the Collectors Lounge of Art Basel, for a tasting event outfitted by Casa Dragones, a tequila company. This event runs from December 1st through the 3rd.

• Lexus, the well-known Japanese car manufacturer, has collaborated with architect Suchi Reddy and the Institute of Contemporary Art to create a stunning vehicle imagined as light and mist. This event runs for two weeks and is located in the museum’s sculpture garden.

• Check out the works of Alicja Kwade, from Poland, and Kelly Wearstler, an American designer, at the Grupo Arca Miami showroom beginning November 30th. Enjoy the mingling of artistic installations and modern furniture.

• From November 30th to December 4th, enjoy a beautiful custom hammam spa at Design Miami. This intricate modern hammam is the work of artist Nada Debs, who is collaborating with the appliance company Kohler and their WasteLAB division.

• Soak up the sun and Pink Meditation Buoy, the artwork of Andres Reisinger and the art foundation Reefline, from the shore of Faena Beach, then visit Audi’s Design Miami booth to view Reisinger’s digital work.

In addition to these and other exhibitions, there will be panel discussions, musical events, and local volunteer opportunities.

Don’t Miss This Golden Opportunity Presented by Dolce & Gabbana

If you’re in Miami this week, be sure to take advantage of the gilded beauty of Dolce & Gabbana fashion intermingled with architecture, art, music, food, and drink. Bask in the decadence befitting The Golden Age.