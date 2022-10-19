Cinema’s Most Daring Night of Fashion: Venice Film Festival 2022

There are few events outside of the fashion world that get as much attention as the Venice International Film Festival. Next to the Met Gala, Venice is one of the most anticipated red carpet-events of the year. Of course, autumn fashion shows in New York, Milan, and Paris provide more than enough eye candy for fashionistas around the world, but Venice still holds its own with bold and experimental looks from Hollywood’s A-listers. Here’s a rundown of the Cinema’s most daring night of fashion.

Embracing Glamour in Italy

Perhaps the inspiration behind all the glamor in Venice is the backdrop itself: Italy. Even celebrities don’t often get the chance to galavant along the romantic canals of this picturesque city. So the yearly film festival held in one of Italy’s most iconic destinations tends to drive the rich and famous to new heights of beauty, color, and style. Stars like Zooey Deschanel jump at the chance to wear once-in-a-lifetime gowns, like her glorious silver-blue satin gown from Dolce & Gabbana that she wore to the premiere of her film “Dremin’ Wild.”

In fact, Italian designers made a splash this year, which seems appropriate when considering the setting is Italy. Penelope Cruz strolled to a press conference at the festival in vintage Dolce & Gabbana, a white, lacy dress that feels like something Isabella Rosellini would have worn on screen. This feminine and empowering style is at the heart of what inspired Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to create their fashion house in the late 1980s.

Taking Risks and Earning Fashion Praise

Beyond the glamor, fans of fashion hold their breath for the Venice International Film Festival to see what risks celebrities will take with their looks every year. Italians are well known for their bold, colorful, and passionate style, and the stars walking the red carpet have taken these themes to heart. Some of the looks that caught the eye of the paparazzi include:

• Jodi Turner-Smith in a sultry and colorful lingerie evening wear look

• Natasha Poly in a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana gown with a ribbed corset

• Tessa Thompson in a futuristic, ruffled gown

• Mia Goth in a classic black D&G corseted silhouette complete with a headscarf

Bringing the Drama to the Red Carpet

The Venice Film Festival wouldn’t live up to the hype if the celebs didn’t bring the drama to the red carpet. Impressive showings by newly blooming trendsetters Sadie Sink and Florence Pugh caught the eye of the press. But it’s hard to pass up a chance to praise the likes of icon Monica Bellucci who showed off her figure in a flowing black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Another pillar of European cinema, Isabelle Huppert, proudly flaunted her bold fashion sense with a uniquely structured black gown and boots that crept up past her knees.

One minor disappointment about the Venice International Film Festival this year was the lack of experimentation in men’s fashion. Timothée Chalamet dazzled in a red jumpsuit, but Harry Styles fizzled in a suit that felt too basic for his usual dramatic fashion sense. Fortunately, there were enough stars shining in gorgeous gowns to distract from any duds.