Aruba, the adventurous Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela, has dry, sunny weather, blond beaches and gentle surf. Located outside the hurricane belt, Aruba enjoys more sunny days than any other Caribbean island. The One Happy Island’s popularity is due to its sun, sand, sea, hospitality and friendliness of its people, safety, political stability, and various activities such as watersports, nightlife, shopping, luxury hotels and restaurants.

Aruba is the perfect island getaway in the lap of luxury. Pursuitist presents the Best Things To Do In Aruba:

Beach Life. Aruba’s beaches include wide shaded expanses, quiet retreats, and busy sunbathing and water sports meccas. Much of the seven-mile strip along the west coast is lined with resorts and packed with activity. Beachgoers relax on their comfortable lounges or enjoy swimming, snorkeling, kite surfing, waterskiing, tubing, parasailing and much more.

Luxury Hotels. Just steps from the powdery white sands of Aruba’s famed Palm Beach, sits a lovely oasis, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba. The luxury beach resort reveals a new level of elegance, including 320 rooms and suites, all with private balconies overlooking the Caribbean Sea, four dining outlets, a luxurious spa, two swimming pools, and a 24-hour casino.

Other resort options include Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba, and Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino.

Arikok National Park. Arawak indian drawings, desert landscapes and giant lizards are some of the highlights of this national treasure, which makes up about 20 percent of Aruba. The park has more than 20 miles of walking trails and amazing indigenous flora and fauna. Park rangers are available throughout the park to answer questions and lead hiking tours.

Natural Pool. One oasis of calm on the north shore is Aruba’s famous natural pool, hollowed out by the sea from volcanic rock and a great place to spend an afternoon splashing around in relative serenity. Locally known as “conchi” or the “Cura di Tortuga,” the natural pool is accessible only over rough terrain, making a horseback ride essential for a visit.

Water Adventures. Take in all the pleasures of the sea by enjoying a half-day sail and snorkel experience on an adventurous catamaran. Enjoying the rhythm of the sea, lie on the expansive sun deck or enjoy a cocktail under the shaded cabin top. When you are ready to experience the beauty of the sea below the waterline, allow the crew to assist you as you prepare for your snorkeling adventure. Snorkeling stops include the coral-laden Antilla Shipwreck, fish-friendly Boca Catalina and the unique Arashi reef. During your water adventure, indulge in a delicious lunch prepared by top island chefs or enjoy a cool tropical drink or beer from the open bar.

The island’s main windsurfing operator is based on Hadicurari Beach at the Fisherman’s Huts, a prime bit of windsurfing water north of the high-rise resorts. A variety of lessons are available, from kitesurfing to standup-paddleboarding.

Fine-Dining. From Wilhelmina Restaurant, a sophisticated restaurant with subdued decor and food that is anything but subdued, to the delightful Elements on Eagle Beach, the island offers amazing (and delicious) dining experiences.

Shopping. Renaissance Mall in Oranjestad offers high end shopping, from Louis Vuitton, Prada and Gucci. If you’re looking for luxury boutiques, this is a very clean and open-air shopping destination.

Golf. Taking in the constant tradewind conditions while setting up your swing at a tee on the championship golf course of Tierra del Sol, a 18 hole golf course, proves both a challenge and an extreme pleasure in the practice of what you love best.

Meanwhile, the narrow course of nine holes at Divi Links provides its own mixture of beauty and bemusement, with the wind often guiding the ball in an unintended direction.

Experience this One Happy Island. Below, see the very best things to do, see, eat, drink and experience in Aruba. For a fun and luxurious vacation, enjoy numerous adventures in Aruba on this amazing island. Enjoy our photo tour of the island: