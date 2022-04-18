The Best Beauty Buys For Spring

With spring here, now is the time to upgrade your beauty routine. Here are some of our favorite new products:

KYPRIS

Luxury, high-performance skincare line KYPRIS has launched its first-ever Lip Elixir Balm. The b alm contains peptides, plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid, vegan botanical waxes, UN Global Compact shea, & Fair Trade cocoa butter as well as is infused with a signature blend of jasmine and violet essential oils. $49

The Feelist TOTAL PACKAGE Youth Protecting Concentrate

This gorgeous bottle is a superpowered serum that is lightweight, hydrating, anti-aging, calming, and protecting. The milky, botanical-rich serum feels refreshing going on, and softens, soothes, and balances skin while safeguarding against blue light rays and free radicals. A miracle is a bottle, ingredients include LUTEIN (From the Marigold plant to protect), PURSLANE ( An anti-agent), BLUE TANSY OIL (to calm, reduce redness, and clear pores), YARROW & BURDOCK ROOT EXTRACT, GOTU KOLA EXTRACT, CHLORELLA, HYALURONIC ACID & CERAMIDES.$68

ILONA

This year, for their 50th anniversary, comes the BEYOND C® Corrective Serum. This special “reincarnating serum” is packaged in a unique, dual vessel package – one side black, one side gold – each containing corrective technologies that reach maximum potency at the moment of unity. The “black” vessel contains a novel probiotic and micronized niacin that fortifies skin defenses, intensifies cellular activity, quells inflammation, and amends blotchiness. The “gold” vessel contains a patented, hyper-potent, permeable form of vitamin C that helps brighten, fade age spots, even skin tone, and protect against oxidation. Like magic, when combined these formulas create a powerful, multilateral serum thus reactivating the skin’s internal fountain of youth. $132

FOREO’s BEAR

Swedish beauty-tech powerhouse, FOREO, has reported a rapid growth in demand for its skin-tech devices. People are choosing pain-free beauty-tech treatments with visible long-term results over a surgical quick fix, debunking the myth that plastic surgery is the only way to turn back the clock on your skin. “the whole beauty industry is evolving and beauty-tech is taking over with products packing some serious punch as well as delivering dramatic results,” explains Boris Trupcevic, FOREO CEO.

BEAR ($299) is a non-invasive face lifting device that will tighten, brighten, and contour your face and neck via low-intensity microcurrents, giving your skin that extra lift and glow even in the darkest winter months. The patented T-Sonic™ pulsations extend deep into pores to increase circulation, eliminate toxins & ease facial tension, resulting in smoother, softer, and glowier skin.

Heraux

Created by Dr. Ben Van Handel, Co-founder of Heraux, Stem Cell Biologist at the University of Southern California and leading inflammaging researcher, notes that Retinols (in their various forms) themselves are actually anti-inflammatory at the molecular level, acting as antioxidants and blocking hyperactivation of the immune system. However, the side effects of applying too strong of retinol or overuse can reduce the function of the skin barrier. HX-1, the proprietary ingredient in Heraux’s Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum, acts to shield skin stem cells from pro-inflammaging stressors and concurrently supports the youthful function of stem cells. The regenerative program enabled by HX-1 promotes the secretion of collagen and elastin as well as improved skin barrier function. $250.

BULK HOMME Haircare

BULK HOMME’s unisex haircare lineup brings hair care to the next level with ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and natural extracts to promote hair growth and hydration resulting in thicker, shinier hair. All packaging is eco-friendly that uses less plastic than traditional bottles for a lesser impact on the environment. The award-winning amino-based shampoo, fortifying conditioner with natural ingredients, and scalp treatments are available on Amazon and BulkHomme.com.