Top 5 Products to Help Eliminate Burnout

People are burning out in record numbers. Spring Health found more than three-quarters (76%) of U.S. employees are currently experiencing worker burnout. Signs of burnout exhaustion, negative feelings, cynicism or detachment from work, and reduced work performance. To counteract burnout culture and help eliminate burnout, here are 5 products we believe in:

CBD

CBD has been shown to ease emotional exhaustion and burnout symptoms, and can also provide relief from pain, anxiety, and depression. Try to find a CBD that is made from CBD isolate, one of its purest forms, and is Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free. We like High Hemp Gummies, which come in great flavors like green apple and berry jam, with 25mg of CBD per gummy. $19.99

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Clear your mind and nourish your senses by turning your bathroom into a spa with Cleverfy’s shower steamers. Made with real flower petals, the 6 individually wrapped shower steamers will bring you a sense of calm with natural ingredients and essential oils. Available at cleverfybeauty.com & Amazon. $18.99

Flowtime Meditation Headband

Meditation has become a great way to relax, destress and practice mindfulness and has been proven to increase overall well-being, which can help eliminate burnout. Flowtime is a biosensing meditation headband that tracks brainwaves, breathing, and heart rate in real-time for a deeper understanding of how your mind and body work, as well as increased resilience. Everything is easily tracked on an app, and Flowtime is compatible with meditation apps like Calm and Headspace as well as music player apps. Available on Amazon. $198

Honeydew Sleep Pillow

One of the most important ways to rejuvenate your body is to get a good night’s rest. The Honeydew Sleep Scrumptious Side Sleeper pillow has been meticulously crafted to help you get a better night’s sleep, with copper-infused foam fill that you can remove to your liking, that also has antibacterial properties to keep the pillow fresh and cool. The pillow is designed to support a side sleeper’s spinal alignment and to reduce strain on your upper body. Available at honeydewsleep.com & Amazon. $99.

Meal Kit Delivery

Healthy eating has been proven to help lower stress as well as keep you in optimal health. An easy way to try new recipes without the stress of finding them or grocery shopping is with meal kit deliveries. With dozens of services to choose from, you can find one that suits your needs and lifestyle. Some popular versions include HelloFresh, HomeChef, and SunBasket. From $50.