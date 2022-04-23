Caviar Kaspia Set to Open at The Mark Hotel

The famed Caviar Kaspia is set to open its first New York location at The Mark Hotel in Fall 2022. Located on the street level on the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue, the elegant space joins The Mark Hotel’s prestigious offerings.

The iconic restaurant in Paris’s eighth arrondissement on the Place de la Madeleine has been a celebrity favorite since it first opened in 1927. The restaurant and boutique are designed by Jacques Grange and will become New York’s newest favorite Upper East Side fine dining establishment, with guests being able to sample the house’s favorite twice-baked potato topped with caviar, eggs with caviar, pasta with caviar, blinis with salmon, bottarga, and more.

A landmark boutique will offer guests the perfect gifts to take home, including the delights and delicacies of Caviar Kaspia. The New York opening will be the fourth, joining locations in Dubai and Sao Paulo, with plans to also open in London and Los Angeles. For more information: