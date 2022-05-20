Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts have teamed up with British artist Claire Luxton to launch the limited-edition Claire Luxton suites. Available at InterContinental London Park Lane, InterContinental New York Barclay, and InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the whimsical rooms have been inspired by Claire Luxton’s travels and inspirations from around the world.

Stepping into the InterContinental New York Barclay, you are immediately greeted with a dazzling floral scape and sensory experience. From floral room accents, bespoke artwork, and butterflies suspended from ceilings, the suite is a luxurious escape. Slip into a drawn bath while listening to a curated soundscape, and then fall to sleep under a trellis of flora and fauna.

Don’t miss the global mini-bar with drinks and snacks from around the world, along with coffee table books reflecting Luxton’s adventures across the globe.

Claire Luxton said: “I’m thrilled to partner with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts again, interpreting the brand’s story of worldliness. Global travel inspires my work, and I hope it shines through in every detail of the collaboration, from the foyer florals and the hotel team’s custom scarves to the drawn bath experience and the artworks themselves. Each flower and animal within my work for InterContinental reflects a hotel or resort from its past, present or future. In curating the design of these suites and experiences, I sought to explore the delicate equilibrium between humans and nature while celebrating the magic of wanderlust.”

The Claire Luxton Experience is available at InterContinental New York Barclay until July 15, 2022, for $1,750 plus tax per night. Reservations are now being taken and members of the new IHG One Rewards program will earn 7,500 bonus points for booking the experience. To book, click here.