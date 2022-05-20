Pursuitist
Now Reading
Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Dolce & Gabbana Becomes Sustainable and Moves Away From Furs
Stylish Sips for Dad This Father’s Day
5 Chic New Places to Try in NYC Right Now
The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring
Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer
Easy Tips to Throw a Perfect Dinner Party
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
5 Reasons To Visit The World Of Wine In Porto, Portugal
Top 5 Best Juicers
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Discover Delectable Regional Cuisine with American Queen Voyages
Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit

Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts have teamed up with British artist Claire Luxton to launch the limited-edition Claire Luxton suites. Available at InterContinental London Park Lane, InterContinental New York Barclay, and InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the whimsical rooms have been inspired by Claire Luxton’s travels and inspirations from around the world.

 

 

Stepping into the  InterContinental New York Barclay, you are immediately greeted with a dazzling floral scape and sensory experience. From floral room accents, bespoke artwork, and butterflies suspended from ceilings, the suite is a luxurious escape. Slip into a drawn bath while listening to a curated soundscape, and then fall to sleep under a trellis of flora and fauna.

 

 

Don’t miss the global mini-bar with drinks and snacks from around the world, along with coffee table books reflecting Luxton’s adventures across the globe.

 

See Also
Park Hyatt Chicago Review
Park Hyatt Chicago Review

 

Claire Luxton said: “I’m thrilled to partner with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts again, interpreting the brand’s story of worldliness. Global travel inspires my work, and I hope it shines through in every detail of the collaboration, from the foyer florals and the hotel team’s custom scarves to the drawn bath experience and the artworks themselves. Each flower and animal within my work for InterContinental reflects a hotel or resort from its past, present or future. In curating the design of these suites and experiences, I sought to explore the delicate equilibrium between humans and nature while celebrating the magic of wanderlust.”

The Claire Luxton Experience is available at InterContinental New York Barclay until July 15, 2022, for $1,750 plus tax per night. Reservations are now being taken and members of the new IHG One Rewards program will earn 7,500 bonus points for booking the experience. To book, click here.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top