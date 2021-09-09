Sail Away with Windstar Cruises on the Ultimate Treasure Hunt

Craving exotic adventure on the high seas? Bespoke small-ship cruise line Windstar Cruises wants to make someone’s dreams come true by hosting a real-life treasure hunt — and Captain Neil Broomhall, Windstar Fleet Captain, is inviting everyone to join the hunt by playing along online this month without having to leave their homes. The reward of a free Windstar cruise for two is just the beginning. There will also be an extraordinary secret prize within a prize just waiting to be discovered by the lucky double winner while sailing on a free voyage to fabled ports-of-call. After embarking, they will hunt for new clues to find what Windstar promises to be “the ultimate hidden treasure.”

To join the fun and experience what makes Windstar Cruises 180 degrees from ordinary, players can figure out the location of the hidden treasure by visiting Windstar Cruises’ sweepstakes page (www.WindstarCruises.com/treasurehunt) to watch 11 short videos. Each video contains a number, letter, or symbol that, strung together, form a Google Plus code revealing the location of the treasure. Hint: Being 180 degrees from ordinary requires extraordinary attention to detail. “180 details to be exact,” says Captain Broomhall.

Once players crack the code, they earn up to $200 shipboard credit and will be entered to win an exciting Windstar cruise of their choosing. The cruise winner and a guest will then embark on a super treasure hunt during their cruise to retrieve an extraordinary grand prize.

The “180 degrees treasure hunt” contest is part of a celebration to commemorate the return of cruising and to incite excitement for planning future trips on the brand’s fleet of award-winning small yachts. More than half of Windstar’s fleet is now sailing with vaccinated guests and crew, and everything is ship-shape following a $250 million bow-to-stern renovation to transform three Star Plus Class ships with new suites, restaurants, deck spaces, and a world-class spa and fitness center.

“Before our yachts returned to operation, we spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to inspire wanderlust for booking a future cruise vacation – to give people something to look forward to and have a bit of fun in the process – so we created this visual treasure hunt as a way to show what makes Windstar such a unique cruise experience,” said Betsy O’Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer for Xanterra Travel Collection, Windstar’s parent company. “Travel brings joy when you get to experience new things. We hope this treasure hunt inspires reflection on past amazing experiences and inspires a future trip.”

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six all-suite small ships and sailing yachts. With just 148-342 guests onboard, Windstar’s personalized approach bring guests closer to each destination and every port. Cruises sail throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Mexico and U.S. Coastal, and Australia.

The global 180 degrees treasure hunt opens September 10 and ends October 1, 2021. Details and videos at www.Windstarcruises.com/treasurehunt.