A First Look at The Ritz-Calton Nomad

Next year, the highly anticipated The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad will be opening. In the heart of Manhattan, NoMad is known for arts, culture, shopping, and some of the best dining experiences in NYC. Being newly built from the ground up at 1185 Broadway at 28thth Street, The Ritz-Carlton will be a crown jewel to the neighborhood, offering refined service, elegant accommodations, and spectacular views.

It will be one of the tallest buildings in the area, with 250 guest rooms and 16 luxury penthouse residences. Dine at legendary restaurants and bars by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés. Brand new, sleek Zaytinya will offer an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines. Innovative dining concept The Bazaar will follow the hotel opening later in 2022.

Andrés will also oversee the rooftop bar, where guests can drink 500 feet in the air, The Club Lounge, In-room dining, and banquet events spanning two floors of meeting space, including a private outdoor terrace. The hotel will also feature the signature 6,800 sq ft Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, with eight treatment rooms, a sauna & steam rooms. The property is expected to open in early 2022. For more information: www.ritzcarlton.com/