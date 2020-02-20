San Francisco is one of the country’s best dining destinations for endless ethnic tastes, progressive Californian cuisine and mad Michelin-star skills. Just a few miles south of San Francisco, the talented culinary team at Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay had a thought: “What if we invite our favorite chefs, from near and far, to bring their celebrated menus to Half Moon Bay for intimate culinary weekends?”

Returning for its fourth year, the 2020 Global Cuisine Series serves up one-of-a-kind epicurean experiences at the iconic Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. San Francisco Bay Area’s only oceanfront resort will again host an elite lineup of guest chefs, this time representing four Michelin-starred restaurants in Denmark, Sweden and the USA. February 21-22 features Chef Val Cantu from San Francisco’s two-star Michelin restaurant Californios; September 25-26 features Chef Ebbe Vollmer from Sweden’s two-star Michelin restaurant Vollmers; October 9-10 feature Chef Søren Selin from Copenhagen’s two-star Michelin restaurant AOC; and November 6-7 features Chef Ryan McCaskey from Chicago’s two-star Michelin restaurant Acadia.

Each of the four specialty culinary weekends start with an intimate, hands-on cooking class with a famed chef for up to 16 guests. Afterward, guests will be treated to a private reception featuring Dom Perignon cocktails and sommelier-selected wine, and a signature dish presented by the visiting chef. Day one also includes the locally famous weekend brunch at the hotel’s Navio restaurant with two small plates by the Michelin chef. Each guest chef will also showcase two signature dishes on Navio’s tasting menu in collaboration with Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay’s Executive Chef Jakob Esko for Friday and Saturday dinners. The specialty culinary experiences – which previously welcomed star chefs such as Dominique Crenn, James Syhabout, and Suzette Gresham – is offered exclusively to Marriott Bonvo Elite Members who can bid points to win a culinary weekend.

Notably, the gorgeous coastal property has been named a five-star resort, making it the Bay Area’s only hotel to earn the 2020 distinction. Perched atop a bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is celebrating the honor with an exclusive “Five Stars, Five Senses” package with thematic dining experiences such as a sommelier-led wine tasting, an original Dom Perignon cocktail, a unique evening at Navio, and a $99 “Five-Star” afternoon tea with premium tea by Damman Fréres, champagne, homemade sweets, and savory tea sandwiches served at an ocean-view window table. Savory tea sandwiches are: mini croissant Dungeness crab; chicken coronation roll; spinach ricotta with olive oil caviar; and smoked salmon with apple cream and Kaluga caviar). Sweet treats are: crème fraîche cheesecake with strawberry ganache; citrus white chocolate tartlet; hazelnut financier with a dark chocolate dome; pistachio raspberry mousse; and pear-spiced petite gateau. We recommend you splurge by booking a premiere Signature Suite, pack your semi-formal best, and at least one pair of stretchy pants.