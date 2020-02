K Street Kate's Unique Things to See in the Mile High City... Denver, Colorado!

The Capital of Colorado, the Mile High City, and an American metropolis dating back to the Old West… there is much to see and do in Denver!

Here we explore Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the International Church of Cannabis, the Denver Selfie Museum, Denver Art Museum, Colorado State Capitol Building and other local gems.

