Are you looking for some quick, easy way to improve your overall health and wellness in 2020? Here are a few cutting-edge ways to see results.

Area 25 Acupuncture

This chic spa-like atmosphere incorporates Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern-day conveniences. Relax in all-white rooms accended with lush plants, comfy chairs and state-of-the-art massage beds while Licenced Practitioners help you achieve your optimal health and wellness by uncovering the root cause of your ailment (including insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, inflammation and more), and monitoring your progress. Two convenient locations in NoMad and Grand Central make booking easy with an online booking center and extended hours.

EMSCULPT

For a quick 30-minutes, the EMSCULPT electromagnetic treatment is equivalent to 20,000 situps and has the ability to produce phenomenal results with a natural finish by building and tightening muscles while eliminating fat cells. Emsculpt is an FDA-approved, non-invasive, no-downtime and pain-free way to a better body, and is used by both Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore.

Head to full-service, upscale wellness centers like Let Loose, an exclusive wellness center located in New Jersey, specializes in the non-invasive muscle stimulating treatment, EmSculpt, as well as Cryotherapy, Stretch Therapy, Infrared Sauna and IV Drips.

Body Roll Studio

The first of its kind in the United States, this studio focuses on lymphatic drainage by roller massage. Lymphatic drainage has been known for its slimming effects, toxin removal, muscle tension and cellulite reduction, but it also can relieve stress and anxiety. Infrared and Collagen lamps in the machine also provide an added boost designed to increase elasticity in the skin.

JOOVV Red Light Therapy

Olivia Munn, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Kelly Rowland, and Kourtney Kardashian are all fans. It’s been touted for everything from fat loss, muscle recovery, improved energy, reduced pain, skin health, cognitive function, sleep optimization, and inflammation. JOOVV Red Light therapy is an easy way to introduce more wellness into your routine in just 30 minutes. Purchase at home machines ranging from travel-sized to Joovv Elite, or check out the therapy locator here.