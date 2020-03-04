For his latest Travel Tuesday segment, Pursuitist’s award-winning travel editor Christopher Parr visited Live at 4 CBS and shared the Best California Trip Ideas

It is Travel Tuesday and we’ve set our sights on sunny California. Today we’re going to spotlight four unique properties in Southern California.

United Airlines is offering direct, non-stop flights from the Dane Country Airport to LAX. The cost is only $330 round trip.

In only three hours you can go from snow in the Badger State to palm trees in Los Angeles.

I just returned from a whirlwind trip to Southern California, where I visited four unique hotels.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. This is an iconic and legendary hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills. You’re surrounded by spectacular shopping, restaurants and sometimes celebrities.

For families, there’s Disneyland Hotel. This is one of the original hotels on the property and they’re celebrating their 65th anniversary this year. The quaint Disneyland features the original Toad’s Wild Ride, Peter Pan and it’s a small world — but take a left turn and enter the all new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A short, 45 minute drive southwest brings you to beautiful Laguna Beach. We visited two very different and memorable resorts along the coast.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

This resort features cozy lodges nestled in a green canyon just off the Pacific coast highway and a short walk to the ocean. This historic property features golf, dining and spa services. But the real allure is the calm, welcoming vibe. It has been designated as a Unique Lodge of the World by National Geographic due to their commitments to sustainability and connection to their unique environment.

Our last resort is one of the most luxurious hotels in California — and one of my favorites, The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel.

White sand beach, world-class surfing, fine dining and a world-class spa — all in the lap of luxury at this beach front resort.

Perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this is the place to see spectacular sunsets, from balconies, restaurants and rooms.

This resort is located near Dana Point harbor, where you can go on dolphin and whale watching tours.

All four resorts are only 4 hours away on an affordable direct fight from United.