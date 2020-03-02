Colgin Cellars may be one of Napa Valley’s leading and most highly respected cult wineries.

The high-end winery produces handcrafted red wines using only the finest winemaking methods. Known for its four wines-“Tychson Hill” Cabernet Sauvignon, “Cariad” Napa Valley Red Wine, “IX Estate” Napa Valley Red Wine and “IX Estate” Syrah – all have developed an iconic status among wine collectors. Founded by Ann Colgin over 25 years ago, the team includes Colgin’s COO and Master Sommelier, Paul Roberts, and Winemaker Allison Tauziet.

The winery has built its reputation on small yields, meticulous handling, the greatest attention to detail and access to some of the best terrior Napa has to offer. The ultra-premium, limited production wines have all been highly rated, and in 2017, Colgin Wines partnered with LVMH Group, becoming a part of their exclusive wine portfolio (the other brands are Château d’Yquem, Chandon and Newton Vineyard).

The winery operates on a 60% private client basis, with the remainder going into distribution for 40 states and 40 countries around the world. Located in one of Napa’s most sought-after locales, the stunning state-of-the-art Colgin winery was completed in 2002 on the northern end of IX Estate in the eastern hills above Oakville, California overlooking Lake Hennessey. They also own the historic Tychson Hill Vineyard near Calistoga.

“IX ESTATE”

This beautiful, well-balanced blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, is distinguished by complex fruit notes, rustic herbs, iron, clay and black fruits. The number IX refers to the parcel number and is also significant as the date Ann and Joe were married: 9/9.