Resorts Offer COVID Testing Amid New U.S. Travel Regulations

With the CDC now requiring all international travelers, including U.S. citizens returning from trips abroad, to provide proof of negative COVID test results taken within 72 hours, or three days, before travel, resorts have started attracting intrepid travelers with free COVID testing available on-site.

If you’re like us, and missed travel most over the last months, this is exciting news. Here are a few resorts that are helping to bring travel back smarter and safer:

“Palladium Hotel Group is proud to add on-site testing to the list of the industry-setting initiatives developed to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well as efforts made to boost travel confidence,” Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, PHG’s VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas told Pursuitist.

Palladium Hotel Group, with its properties including Grand Palladium Hotels and Resorts and TRS Hotels in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica, is among those now offering PCR COVID-19 testing at its resorts with results available within the requisite 72 hours. Antigen testing is free for guests traveling back to the United States until April 4, 2021. Guests traveling to Canada, however, will pay a fee. While results are often available the same day (if taken on a weekday), it is recommended that guests schedule their testing appointment upon hotel check-in.

St. Lucia sister properties Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet are also offering free on-site PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 testing for guests meeting minimum stay requirements. Rapid antigen testing is free for guests staying 3+ nights at Anse Chastanet or for any booking at Jade Mountain through September 30, 2021. Guests can also choose free PCR testing for guests with 5 night or longer stays at Jade Mountain or 7 night or longer stays at Anse Chastanet. Testing reservations can be booked upon request, even prior to arrival.

Couples Resorts‘ four properties in Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica are offering free on-site rapid antigen testing for all guests who make, or have existing reservations, to arrive starting January 26, 2021. Visitors will get their results within 48 hours via e-mail.

Caerula Mar Club in South Andros, Bahamas is offering rapid antigen tests for its guests as well, with results available potentially in an astounding 15 minutes! Self-administered nasal swab tests are administered on-site in a sanitized location, by appointment.

Now, travelers flying to the U.S. from U.S. territories remain exempt from the negative COVID testing requirement. Testing is always preferred when possible, but there are interesting vacation options for any travelers concerned with navigating the new testing requirements.

Properties like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas might be an ideal option. The Ritz Carlton underwent an extensive renovation just before 2020 and is now back, ready to welcome guests to its practically all-new spaces in the U.S. Virgin Islands. No return COVID test required.