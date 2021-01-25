Cocktails at Home: The Togroni

Looking for a fun, trending cocktail that is incredibly easy to do? Look no further than the Instagram-sensation, the “Togroni”.

An ingenious invention by local Boston liquor store Post Road Liquors, the trend has been taking over social media since its first post on October 3rd, first with Boston locals, and has now expanded worldwide to places like Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Guatemala. The drink has already been called “…the true hero of 2021” and The high-quality ingredients and the 1:1:1 ratio make a perfectly balanced Negroni every time.

A pandemic-spin on the popular Italian aperitif, the Negroni is made up of one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, and one part Campari, garnished with orange peel. A traditional Negroni is stirred, not shaken, and built over ice in an old-fashioned or rocks glass and garnished with a slice of orange.

Ingredients:

50ml Campari

50ml Carpano Antica

50ml Botanist Gin

Directions:

Pour together over ice. Garnish with an orange peel. Enjoy.

For more inspiration: www.instagram.com/togroni/