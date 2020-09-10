Negroni Week is coming up September 14th-20th.

Imbibe Magazine and Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, launched Negroni Week in 2013 as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails with and an effort to raise money for charities around the world. Since 2013 Negroni Week has collectively raised nearly $3 million for charitable causes in 70 different countries. With COVID-19 this year, celebrations will be done virtually. Campari pledges to match a total of up to $200,000 towards hospitality relief as #NegroniWeek2020 goes virtual to support bartenders.

History has it that at a cafe in Florence in the early 1900s, an Italian count named Camillo Negroni asked bartender Fosco Scarselli, for a boozed-up riff on an Americano- an even more easygoing concoction of Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water. Scarselli swapped the American’s customary lemon peel for an orange peel, and the Negroni was born.

Now a globally beloved classic, the Negroni cocktail has been voted as the second most popular cocktail in the world and is listed as one of the main ingredients in the prestigious IBA Official Drink List.

Recipe ingredients:

1 part Campari

1 part Sweet Red Vermouth (Campari recommends 1757 Vermouth di Torino)

1 part Gin

Recipe instructions:

Pour all ingredients directly into a rocks glass filled with ice

Stir gently

Garnish with an orange slice

Negroni cocktail lovers around the world are invited to safely support the by enjoying a Negroni at home. Choose from one of the many online classes listed below with some of the country’s most esteemed bartenders.

Variety partners have pledged to donate a portion of sales from Campari bottles, Negroni “Kits” and special mixology merchandise to the cause:

Cocktail Kingdom (10% of proceeds from Gaz Regan finger stirrer sales),

Kegworks ($10 per kit order)

Minibar Delivery ($2 per bottle order to CORE),

ReserveBar ($2 for every Campari bottle purchased from September 14-20, up to $1,000),

SaloonBox (10% of proceeds from kit sales to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation)

Shaker and Spoon ($2 from each kit sale to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program)

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, will also contribute $20,000 to Negroni Week causes, doubling their donation from 2019.

ONLINE CLASS SCHEDULE:

September 14 @ 7PM ET: Liquid Lineage: the Negroni Family Tree

Hosts : Linden Pride, Chelsea Gregoire, Paul Clarke Description : We begin our week of celebrating the Negroni with a deep dive into its history and how to make a perfect classic. This session will explore the origins of Campari in Italy, aperitivo hour, the creation of the Negroni, and the invention of the Negroni Family Tree. Join us to learn what Negroni Week is all about, both in the perfection of the cocktail and the way this event gives back to the hospitality community. Featured Cocktails : Campari Seltz, Americano, Negroni Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hf1quiX2T_uUX87fohSwCw | Password: NEGRONI



September 15 @ 7PM ET: Mastering the Negroni: Tips and Tricks to Perfecting the Classic at Home

Hosts : Lynnette Marrero, Pam Wiznitzer, Stacey Swenson

: Campari Negroni Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HE2VACEbQhOsPLdICOQ8bQ | Password: NEGRONI

September 16 @ 7PM ET: Of Negronis and Barrels: Boulevardiers and Beyond

Hosts: Meaghan Dorman, Glendon Hartley, Emily Arden Wells

Meaghan Dorman, Glendon Hartley, Emily Arden Wells Description: Gin is lovely in a Negroni, but have you ever explored the aged spirit branches of the Negroni Family Tree? In this session, we dive into the dark and stirred Negroni variations and how the Negroni framework is well suited to brown spirits and stirred cocktails. If you love whisk(e)y, cognac, or rum then this is the class for you!

Custom cocktails from Meaghan, Glendon, and Emily Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cpdZR7IhT0yLWBrYaLvfow | Password: NEGRONI

September 17: Bitter meets Bubbles: Discover the Negroni’s Lighter Side

Hosts : Natasha David, Felicia Chin Braxton, Fred Dexheimer MS

: Sbagliato Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rQSihYAwTw-fbRC9LhQcfw | Password: NEGRONI

September 18: Aperitivo Like a Pro

Hosts : Kaitlyn Goalen, Ashley Christensen, Julie Reiner

: Classic Negroni, and custom riffs from Julie, Ashley, and Kaitlyn Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hf1quiX2T_uUX87fohSwCw | Password: NEGRONI

For more information about what’s happening during Negroni Week 2020 visit http://www.negroniweek.com and follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni #Campari #Imbibe @Campariofficial and @CampariUSA.