The Wheelhouse Hotel has adjusted to the new normal of COVID-19 travel with a unique “WH Camp” package. With this offer, groups of any size can reserve the entire 21-room hotel to themselves—to ensure social distancing for a fully-customizable, camp-like experience in the heart of Chicago.

Camp WH is fully customizable for up to 30 people. Options include:

Breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late snacks, pre-selected and curated by the hotel team each day

Activities: guests can choose up to eight activities to be arranged for them during their stay, including: Movie night on the roof with homemade popcorn, candy, cozy blankets, or open up the hotel’s speakeasy for just your friends Games like: Volleyball, badminton, bocce, basketball, mini-golf: daytime or glow-in-the-dark, trivia night, poker Classis like: cooking with Wheelhouse Hotel’s chef, cocktail making with Wheelhouse Hotel’s mixologists, floral/plant arranging, music lessons, candy making, painting, pottery, jewelry making, slime making, tie-dye, and more Fitness experiences including Yoga on the roof, personal trainer classes like Crossfit, strength training, or hip hop, climbing wall DJ for a dance party on the deck or a karaoke night Spa services such as Massage, manicure, pedicure, or the rooftop sauna



Guests can also access the Wheelhouse Hotel’s lower-level, a game room that is available any time of day for ping pong, air hockey, arcade games, shuffleboard, board games, a photobooth and bonfires each night on the lobby patio.

Rates start at $500 per person, per day and reservations can be made by calling 773.248.9001 or emailing Debra at debra@staybedderman.com.