The Wheelhouse Hotel has adjusted to the new normal of COVID-19 travel with a unique “WH Camp” package. With this offer, groups of any size can reserve the entire 21-room hotel to themselves—to ensure social distancing for a fully-customizable, camp-like experience in the heart of Chicago.
Camp WH is fully customizable for up to 30 people. Options include:
- Breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late snacks, pre-selected and curated by the hotel team each day
- Activities: guests can choose up to eight activities to be arranged for them during their stay, including:
- Movie night on the roof with homemade popcorn, candy, cozy blankets, or open up the hotel’s speakeasy for just your friends
- Games like: Volleyball, badminton, bocce, basketball, mini-golf: daytime or glow-in-the-dark, trivia night, poker
- Classis like: cooking with Wheelhouse Hotel’s chef, cocktail making with Wheelhouse Hotel’s mixologists, floral/plant arranging, music lessons, candy making, painting, pottery, jewelry making, slime making, tie-dye, and more
- Fitness experiences including Yoga on the roof, personal trainer classes like Crossfit, strength training, or hip hop, climbing wall
- DJ for a dance party on the deck or a karaoke night
- Spa services such as Massage, manicure, pedicure, or the rooftop sauna
Guests can also access the Wheelhouse Hotel’s lower-level, a game room that is available any time of day for ping pong, air hockey, arcade games, shuffleboard, board games, a photobooth and bonfires each night on the lobby patio.
Rates start at $500 per person, per day and reservations can be made by calling 773.248.9001 or emailing Debra at debra@staybedderman.com.