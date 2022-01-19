Nobu Chicago Review

Pursuitist presents our review of Nobu Hotel Chicago, one of the best new luxury hotels in Chicago, curated by renown luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. The new Nobu Hotel Chicago has 115 exceptionally designed guest rooms and suites plus a rooftop, fitness center, indoor pool and Nobu restaurant and bar.

Open since July, 2020, Nobu Hotel Chicago is a serene oasis of Japanese minimalism located in the busy Fulton Market District. The 115-room hotel, which has quickly become one of the top 5 luxury hotels in Chicago, engages the senses from the second you step in – and is brought to life through its architecture, which playfully blends elements of old world Japanese art and new world utilitarian, creating a sense of accessible sophistication.

With tastefully appointed guest rooms and suites, a signature Nobu Restaurant, and the new-concept Nobu Rooftop, Nobu Hotel Chicago is the perfect destination for a stylish stay in one of the Windy City’s culinary hubs.

Rooms & Design

The rooms and suites are quite obviously Japanese-influenced, equal parts Zen and ultra-modern post-industrial — check out the cedar tubs in the suites — and they’re as luxurious as they are stylish, with plush beds custom-designed for Nobu and upscale conveniences like Nespresso machines and 60-inch smart TVs.

Dining

True culinary immersion is evident with a 10,000 square-feet Nobu Restaurant and Nobu Rooftop complete with elegant indoor and outdoor bar space overlooking Randolph Street’s “Restaurant Row.”

The Nobu Hotel Rooftop and culinary scene is an elegant, flawless experience. Not only do you get a breathtaking view of the Chicago skyline, you are surrounded by impeccable service and beautiful architrave design, food and drink.

Just a few blocks from Nobu Hotel Chicago, guests can get a full gastronomic experience going from sushi bar to sports bar, bakery to brewery, wine tasting to taquería, or by checking out the nearby Chicago French Market, the city’s only year-round, indoor marketplace.

Meeting and Events

The hotel plays host to a 3,245 square-feet of multi-use suite space available for private social functions and corporate events.

Wellness

A rejuvenating 2,800 square-feet facility featuring a state-of-the art fitness center with Technogym equipment.

Final Word:

During your stay at Nobu Chicago, count on impressive skyline views; an indoor tranquility pool; calming, elegant decor; acclaimed dining at Nobu Chicago including a stone sushi bar; and the 11th-floor Rooftop at Nobu for inspiring views of the city, delicate bites and tasty cocktails. In-room amenities include Dyson hairdryers, yoga mats, steamers and exclusive Nobu beds. A stay at Nobu Hotel Chicago will make it feel like you actually got to transcend into another land, where gratitude meets luxury.