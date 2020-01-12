Renowned Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson is hosting an exclusive one-night food and cocktail collaboration at Lyaness at PRICELESS on Tuesday January 14th, 2020 starting at 6 p.m. Priceless is located inside Spring Place in downtown New York City.

Guests will be treated to a prix fixe menu of four small bites prepared by Samuelsson himself, served with perfectly paired drinks from the expert mixologists at Lyaness, London’s famed cocktail bar that has been fully recreated in New York.

Chef Marcus will be onsite for one-night-only, as will his special pairing menu. Tickets to the public are $115. To book: Priceless.com