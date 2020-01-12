Lebanese wine company Seven Seeds is hosting an intimate The Williamsburg Hotel, at Eastern Mediterranean inspired restaurant Seven Seeds. The 5-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Chef Melissa O’Donnell and Sami Ghosn, the creator of Lebanese brand Massaya Wine and Arak, will be hosting.
The evening will consist of an exquisite 3-course meal, wine pairings and conversation on Thursday, January 23rd. Guests will be guided through the dinner and special pairings while learning why the Massaya brand story- an intimate portrayal of wine and family.
FULL MENU:
ROSÉ, 2018
Assorted Dips, House Made Flatbread
BLANC, 2018
Honey Glazed Dates Wrapped In Bacon
Salt Cured Foie Gras, House Made Brioche, Za’atar, Fig Compote
LE COLOMBIER, 2017
Roasted Organic Salmon, Braised Leeks & Fennel, Grapefruit, Dill, Beet Reduction
CAP EST, 2015
Shawarma Spiced Organic Duck Breast,
Roasted Winter Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Sweet Potato Puree
TERRASSES DE BALBECK, 2013
Dukkah Crusted Rack Of Lamb, Parsnip Purée, Terrasses de Balbeck Reduction
MASSAYA ARAK
Mauresque – Massaya Arak, Orgeat, Orange Blossom Water
Chocolate Tahini Truffles
Mini Doughnuts, Honey, Pistachio
For more information or to book: www.sevenseedswilliamsburg.com/massaya