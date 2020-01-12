Lebanese wine company Seven Seeds is hosting an intimate The Williamsburg Hotel, at Eastern Mediterranean inspired restaurant Seven Seeds. The 5-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Chef Melissa O’Donnell and Sami Ghosn, the creator of Lebanese brand Massaya Wine and Arak, will be hosting.

The evening will consist of an exquisite 3-course meal, wine pairings and conversation on Thursday, January 23rd. Guests will be guided through the dinner and special pairings while learning why the Massaya brand story- an intimate portrayal of wine and family.

FULL MENU:

ROSÉ, 2018

Assorted Dips, House Made Flatbread

​

BLANC, 2018

Honey Glazed Dates Wrapped In Bacon

Salt Cured Foie Gras, House Made Brioche, Za’atar, Fig Compote

​

​

LE COLOMBIER, 2017

Roasted Organic Salmon, Braised Leeks & Fennel, Grapefruit, Dill, Beet Reduction

​

CAP EST, 2015

Shawarma Spiced Organic Duck Breast,

Roasted Winter Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Sweet Potato Puree

TERRASSES DE BALBECK, 2013

Dukkah Crusted Rack Of Lamb, Parsnip Purée, Terrasses de Balbeck Reduction

MASSAYA ARAK

Mauresque – Massaya Arak, Orgeat, Orange Blossom Water

Chocolate Tahini Truffles

Mini Doughnuts, Honey, Pistachio

For more information or to book: www.sevenseedswilliamsburg.com/massaya