Champagne BEAU JOIE and global fashion brand MARCHESA have unveiled a stunning couture collector’s bottle of Champagne.

The MARCHESA for BEAU JOIE collector’s bottle has been inspired by MARCHESA’s most iconic pieces and is adorned with over 10,000 beads and crystals all hand-beaded and embroidered to create a uniquely beautiful piece.

“The goal with this collaboration was to design a bottle that truly combines the best of what both of our brands capture – love, enchantment, romance, and whimsicalness,” says Brandis Deitelbaum, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BEAU JOIE Champagne.

The special champagne Cuvee is a zero-dosage (no sugar added) offering that has spent 8 years on the lees (yeast), offering a light, crisp taste combined with floral notes. This limited-edition bottle is ideal for intimate celebrations and makes for a very special holiday gift.

“I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Brandis and unite our two worlds to create such a memorable memento for anyone celebrating a special occasion,” adds Georgina Chapman, MARCHESA’s Creative Director and Co-Founder.

The bottle is available on BeauJoieChampagne.com and Marchesa.com for $399.00 BEAU JOIE fans can follow the brand at @beaujoiechampagne on Facebook and Instagram, and @beau_Joie on Twitter. For additional information, please visit www.BeauJoieChampagne.com.