When you’re tired of simply social distancing, give Tropical Distancing™ a try.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with 18 distinct properties (and the historic Napa Valley Wine Train!) recently debuted its own trademarked term for social distancing.

Tropical Distancing™ can now happen at Noble House properties, including such idyllic beachside properties as San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Kona Kai Resort & Spa, LaPlaya Beach & Golf, Ocean Key Resort & Spa, Pelican Grand Beach Resort, The Portofino Hotel & Marina, Solé Miami, L’Auberge Del Mar and the recently restored crown jewel of its collection, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa — the only private island resort in the U.S.

“We realized we were organically social distancing at our beachside properties due to the numerous tropical amenities of the resorts, including secluded beaches, open-air preserves and private lounge cabanas,” said Scott Colee, chief marketing officer of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We made the decision to trademark ‘tropical distancing’ and implement it at the appropriate properties to encourage guests to stay safe and keep their physical distance while enjoying the resorts’ many luxuries.”

What does it mean to Tropical Distance™? At Kona Kai Resort & Spa and LaPlaya Beach & Golf it means taking advantage of distanced lounge chairs and cabanas at exclusive private beaches, a rare amenity that the properties own and operate in their regions.

At San Diego Mission Bay Resort it involves exploring the expansive 18-acre, campus-like property, including a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pool area, spa and fitness center as well as five tennis courts, gift shop, restaurant and poolside grill.

The Portofino Hotel & Marina’s new health and wellness programming encourages guests to embrace the great outdoors with the launch of its new Adventure Center and partnership with renowned recreation brand REI for customized activity tours featuring paddleboards, kayaks and beach cruiser bikes.

The Ocean Key Resort & Spa boasts multi-day experiences ranging from full day reef fishing excursions and seaplane trips to jet ski tours.

Or, for the ultimate Tropical Distancing™ vacation, reserve the entire Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Guests can now can reserve the entire remote four-acre Florida Keys property, starting at $250,000 for a three-night minimum stay. With its 16 Escape Suites, 10 Romance Suites, two Island Grand Suites, and two Island Premier Suites, your entire quarantine tribe can travel to and from the island via private yacht, enjoy gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner for up to 60 people every day, while relishing the entire resort with its variety of water sport amenities, like paddle boards, kayaks, day sailors, motorboats, fishing gear and snorkel equipment.

Tropical Distancing™ for the travel win!