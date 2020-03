City life can be stressful! But Washington, DC has beautiful and interesting places to find moments of calm in all the craziness. Here, Kate shares five of her own favorite places in the District of Columbia to relax, meditate, and be still.

You’ll see the Bonsai and Penjing Museum at the National Arboretum, Kalorama’s Spanish Steps, Dumbarton Oaks’ Orangery and Gardens, the Haupt Sculpture Garden, and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

