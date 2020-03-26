They say that laughter is the best medicine, so to provide some hearty healing during the COVID-19 public health crisis a renowned group of celebrity comedians will perform a livestream event on April 4, 2020 at 4pm pst (4/4 at 4pm).

Called LAUGH AID, the comedy entertainment is produced in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central, and is intended both to lift the nation’s spirits and to raise money for an emergency relief fund.

Comedians, including Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt, The Sklar Brothers, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik , Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, and others, will be creating special edition podcasts, interviews, and sneak peeks into their family life specifically for the special LAUGH AID event.

Viewing — streamable on Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, and Facebook — is donation based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Donations can be made here.