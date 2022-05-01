Pursuitist
Have Dinner with Chef Jean George Vongerichten in NYC

restuarant

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Celebrated Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten will be hosting an exclusive “Spring Soirée” dinner for guests on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Pier 17 in the Seaport in New York City. The dinner is the perfect time to celebrate the Spring season while toasting the waterfront restaurant’s three-year anniversary.

 

Jean Georges fans can enjoy an evening of family-style seasonal dishes, cocktails, and a one-on-one experience with Jean-Georges. The Fulton is the chef’s first seafood restaurant, and Chef Jean Georges now helms 36 (and counting) restaurants, including ABC Kitchen, abcV and Public Kitchen in New York, Market in Paris, and Mercato in Shanghai and Guangzhou. This is the start of an ongoing series each season for The Fulton.

 

The seated dinner will begin at 7 PM and the menu will feature the newest Spring dishes added to The Fulton by Jean-Georges’ menu including Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Parisian Gnocchi, Swordfish Milanese, and new desserts like the Giant Glazed Cinnamon Bun. For more information or to purchase tickets for $500: ExploreTock.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

