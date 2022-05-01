Have Dinner with Chef Jean George Vongerichten in NYC

Celebrated Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten will be hosting an exclusive “Spring Soirée” dinner for guests on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Pier 17 in the Seaport in New York City. The dinner is the perfect time to celebrate the Spring season while toasting the waterfront restaurant’s three-year anniversary.

Jean Georges fans can enjoy an evening of family-style seasonal dishes, cocktails, and a one-on-one experience with Jean-Georges. The Fulton is the chef’s first seafood restaurant, and Chef Jean Georges now helms 36 (and counting) restaurants, including ABC Kitchen, abcV and Public Kitchen in New York, Market in Paris, and Mercato in Shanghai and Guangzhou. This is the start of an ongoing series each season for The Fulton.

The seated dinner will begin at 7 PM and the menu will feature the newest Spring dishes added to The Fulton by Jean-Georges’ menu including Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Parisian Gnocchi, Swordfish Milanese, and new desserts like the Giant Glazed Cinnamon Bun. For more information or to purchase tickets for $500: ExploreTock.com