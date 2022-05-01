The Best Brunches in New York City for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to the very best this year, with brunch at her favorite restaurant. From uptown chic to downtown cool, we have all of our favorites:

For the Brooklyn Foodie:

Aldama | 91 South 6th Street, Brooklyn 11249 |

From Christopher Reyes comes Aldama, the chic, highly-rated eatery where food and drinks take on a new art form. Chef and partner Gerardo Alcaraz (from three-Michelin-starred Martin Berasategui in Spain) highlight dishes like Pescado Zarandeado and Carne Cecina. This Mother’s Day, the Aldama team welcomes Luis Valle of the beloved Mexico City destination, Don Vergas Mariscos, for a one-day-only pop-up with five dishes from the Don Vergas Menu, available all day. Brunch opens at 11 am through 3 pm, and dinner service begins at 5 pm. Reservations can be made through Resy HERE.

For the Italian Riviera Lover:

Casa Limone | 20 E 49th Street, New York, NY 10017

Take mom on a trip underneath a canopy of flowers with pops of cheerful yellows and blues at Casa Limone, the bold Southern Italian restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Antonio Salvatore. For Mother’s Day brunch, feast on a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65, which includes a complimentary mimosa for all those 21+.

Choose from a selection of Antipasti, such as Zucca e Burrata (roasted squash, Pugliese burrata, pumpkin seeds, bottarga) and Carpaccio di Salmone (wild salmon, fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, radishes); Mains such as Margherita Pizza (fior di latte mozzarella, tomato, basil), Tagliata e Uovo (steak and eggs, salad, fries) and Lobster Benedict (Maine lobster, poached eggs, hollandaise); and Dolci such as Tiramisu, Meringata di Limone, and Gianduja. Typically closed on Sundays, Casa Limone will be open on May 8th for the special occasion, serving Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The full menu may be found here, and reservations may be made on OpenTable.

For Trendy Downtown Chic:

Saint Theo’s | 340 Bleecker Street, New York NY 10014

Saint Theo’s, the new coastal Italian restaurant from owner Robert Goldman, partner Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, and executive chef Ashley Rath offers a menu inspired by Venice and the Italian coast, including elevated housemade pasta, and savory egg preparations, and daytime sweets. New and favorite dishes include Cherry Tomato spaghettini ($24), Mozzarella in Carrozza ($15), Baked Eggs, three eggs, parsley pesto, fried sage ($19), Frittole (fried dough with apricot jam, creme fraiche $19), and Fried Tomato Sandwich (fried heirloom tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, prosciutto, aioli $20). Reservations open two weeks in advance on Resy.

Decadent Delights:

Cathédrale | 112 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003

Treat mom to a decadent brunch at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village. The restaurant will be creating a special experience for mom, starting with complimentary Prosecco upon arrival, and special items for Mother’s Day like Eggs Benedict with poached lobster and caviar and served with truffled fingerling potato and a special Crepe Suzette pastry for mom. ve.