Inside Hotel Cala di Volpe

Accommodations in Sardinia

The entire Aston Martin in Sardinia experience wasn’t just about the super DBX707, as our accommodations on the beautiful island were just as luxe as the Aston Martin.

Our host resort property was the Hotel Cala di Volpe, a true 5-Star property in terms of location on the Costa Smeralda or “Emerald Coast,” superb guest rooms, premium 18-hole golf course, premium spa and exercise facilities, fantastic restaurants and a super pleasant, very professional staff.

About the Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda was born in the early sixties, thanks to the revolutionary vision of a committee of investors and architects. The aim was to develop an exclusive destination for the international jetsetters on an untouched piece of land in the North Eastern coast of Sardinia, through a strict masterplan and realizing all the necessary infrastructures (from the airport to the streets, from the drainage system to all facilities, including golf courses, hotels, residences, villas, etc.). The main and core principle was to build everything in full respect of the surrounding beautiful nature, using the finest indigenous materials, while respecting the rich and ancient local heritage. The land itself, with its stunning natural beauty, inspired the architects and developers.

It was 1963 when one of the very first buildings in Costa Smeralda rose overlooking one of the most picturesque bays of the island, named after the “Fox,” to celebrate the main inhabitants of the place before mankind: it was the Hotel Cala di Volpe. The initial project was created and developed by Jacques Couëlle, who liked to define himself not as an architect, but rather as “a sculptor of houses.”

An honorary member of the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts of the Institut de France, Jacques Couëlle’s artistic genius is undisputed. His design of the Hotel Cala di Volpe stands as an artistic masterpiece that irrevocably shaped the coastline into one of the most glamorous resort destinations for celebrities, royalty, and the international social elite.

