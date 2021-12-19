Pursuitist
Give the Gift of Johnnie Walker…for 2 Days Only
Give the Gift of Johnnie Walker…for 2 Days Only
Ashley Brewer
Give the Gift of Johnnie Walker…for 2 Days Only

by

Kimberly Fisher

Give the gift of Johnnie Walker this holiday season. Visit the Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop pop-up this weekend at The Shops at Columbus Circle from Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19 from 12-8 pm.

 

Come for personalized gift boxes containing limited-edition, custom-engraved whisky collectibles in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning artist Mike Perry. Shoppers can also pick up Mike Perry-designed whisky stones, rocks glasses, cocktail shakers, and a complimentary postcard.

 

Mike Perry said, “I love whisky, and have always loved Johnnie Walker. The chance to collaborate with them on these limited-edition objects plus the experience the team is putting together is going to be sick! Who wouldn’t want to do this?”

Guests can also take advantage of free engraving, by bringing a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. While you wait, guests of legal drinking age can also enjoy a complimentary sampling of the Johnnie Walker portfolio and specialty cocktails from the Workshop bar available from 12-8 pm each day.

For more information on Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, please visit JohnnieWalker.com.

