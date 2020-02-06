INTERSECT BY LEXUS has launched its fourth Restaurant- in-Residence.

Meet O Pedro, a Mumbai-based restaurant that celebrates the history and innovation of Goan fusion cuisine. Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad, mixes culinary traditions with contemporary unconventionality, in a sleek, intricately designed space. Chef Shahzad was encouraged by his mother to exploring cooking and worked at Frangipani in Mumbai before moving to New York City, where he worked at Eleven Madison Park before traveling extensively through counties like Portugal and Turkey. A return to India lead him to The Bombay Canteen, making it a natural progression for him to take the helm of O Pedro in 2017.

O Pedro is one of India’s most celebrated restaurants, with a unique fusion menu integrating Portuguese and Goan influence. The flavors bring the perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and exoticness to the menu.

Dinner menu highlights include Charred Pumpkin Pâté, Seafood Tower, Choriz Tacos and Goan Striped Bass Curry Sheet Kodi. The beverage program will also complement the experience with Pedro’s Gin & Tonic, Meri Tai, and Not a Bloody Mary.

“O Pedro and INTERSECT are both committed to providing guests with an immersive dining experience inspired by a story, place, experience, or feeling of nostalgia around food or culture,” says Kirk Edmondson, General Manager of INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC. “By bringing waning traditions and flavors of Goa to New York City, we will continue the preservation of culinary art forms like Poee bread making.”

To learn more: intersect-nyc.com