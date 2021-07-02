Pursuitist
Now Reading
Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
American Spirits to Celebrate the 4th of July
5 Brand New Places in NYC to Visit This Summer
5 Beach Bag Essentials This Summer
Cocktails at Home: National Mojito Day
Gurney’s Montauk Introduces Private Memberships
Cocktails at Home: July 4th Edition
Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery Launch Limited-Edition Decanter
Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip
Top 5 Best Places to Celebrate Independence Day With an RV
‘The World of Anna Sui’ on View in Fort Lauderdale
5 Best Places to Visit in Jordan
Top 5 Kitchen Appliances for Your Yacht

Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Mobile Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag

Keep your pup well-fed, and organized with the Mobile Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag. Made of heavy-duty ripstop polyester with silicone plastic material, this bag features two lined carriers with handles, two collapsible silicone pet travel bowls, a collapsible silicone food scoop, a non-slip placemat and a drawstring bag to hold everything. The small carriers can hold up to 10 cups of food while the large hold 30 cups and easily wipes clean for convenience. Designed with your furry friend in mind, Overland Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag can withstand the elements and “ruff” treatment. $24.99.

 

Portable Water Bottle 

Make sure your pet stays hydrated when traveling with the ANREONER Portable Water Bottle. Made of food-grade materials, this cute water dispenser can hold 350 ml of water.

 

 

Funboy x Bark Yacht Dog Float 

Don’t leave your furry friend out when taking a dip in the pool. The FUNBOY x Bark Yacht Dog Float is made of thick, puncture-resistant vinyl, the limited edition holds up to 70 pounds and comes with a reinforced compartment for treats & toys. You can also buy the FUNBOY’s adult-sized Yacht Float for the ultimate poolside experience.

 

See Also
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

Farm Hounds Dog Treats 

Don’t forget to pack snacks for your furry friend, and they are sure to love these healthy, natural dog treats. Farm Hounds is committed to transparency, quality, and nutrition, and sources its products from small local farms.

 

Labra First Aid Kit 

Better safe than sorry, be prepared with this 28-piece first aid kit that includes scissors, tweezers, bandage rolls, alcohol wipes, and various other medical care essentials.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top