Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip

Mobile Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag

Keep your pup well-fed, and organized with the Mobile Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag. Made of heavy-duty ripstop polyester with silicone plastic material, this bag features two lined carriers with handles, two collapsible silicone pet travel bowls, a collapsible silicone food scoop, a non-slip placemat and a drawstring bag to hold everything. The small carriers can hold up to 10 cups of food while the large hold 30 cups and easily wipes clean for convenience. Designed with your furry friend in mind, Overland Dog Gear Dine Away Dog Bag can withstand the elements and “ruff” treatment. $24.99.

Portable Water Bottle

Make sure your pet stays hydrated when traveling with the ANREONER Portable Water Bottle. Made of food-grade materials, this cute water dispenser can hold 350 ml of water.

Funboy x Bark Yacht Dog Float

Don’t leave your furry friend out when taking a dip in the pool. The FUNBOY x Bark Yacht Dog Float is made of thick, puncture-resistant vinyl, the limited edition holds up to 70 pounds and comes with a reinforced compartment for treats & toys. You can also buy the FUNBOY’s adult-sized Yacht Float for the ultimate poolside experience.

Farm Hounds Dog Treats

Don’t forget to pack snacks for your furry friend, and they are sure to love these healthy, natural dog treats. Farm Hounds is committed to transparency, quality, and nutrition, and sources its products from small local farms.

Labra First Aid Kit

Better safe than sorry, be prepared with this 28-piece first aid kit that includes scissors, tweezers, bandage rolls, alcohol wipes, and various other medical care essentials.