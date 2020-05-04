Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk intends to sell off his $100 million real-estate portfolio, the billionaire CEO tweeted Friday. Musk owns at least seven houses worth a combined $100 million, including six mansions within steps of each other in Bel Air.

One of Musk’s amazing listings is the home of late Hollywood legend Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in the original film.

But, Musk has a rule that anyone who buys the Wilder estate must observe.

“Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house,” tweeted Musk. “It cannot be torn down or lose any of its soul.”

And Musk isn’t messing around, the Wilder ranch-style home recently showed up on real estate website Zillow with a $9.5 million price tag.

The beloved Wilder lived in the 2,800 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate for over 30 years until 2007.

Built in 1951, the home includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a guest cottage. According to property records, Wilder purchased the property in 1976 for just $314,000.

The Telsa CEO purchased the property in 2013 for $6.75 million.

Musk used the house as a private school for his children. And in a 2015 interview with Vogue, the billionaire CEO described it as “like a little schoolhouse on the prairie, except in Bel Air on a golf course.”

Seriously, the three-quarter-acre home overlooks the 13th green and 14th fairway of the Bel-Air Country Club.

Zillow listing: Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka. Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views. Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage.

Of course, in true Musk fashion, the home is listed as “for sale by owner.”