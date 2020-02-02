With its own dedicated location to moor your private yacht, this stunning 5 bedroom villa in Phuket is up for sale. If you’re interested in spending $ 6.38 million for a stunning collection of private spaces, then Thailand is definitely the perfect place to relax and enjoy the results of your labor. One of six luxury residences in the complex, the contemporary villa makes you appreciate the vision that led to its creation.

The surroundings of Boat Lagoon are accentuated by a sophisticated design language captured in the villa’s architecture. Spreading over 748 square feet, the modern paradise and its five other sisters are the the only villas in Phuket to feature private yacht berths accommodating vessels of up to 25 meters. Views of the marina construct a relaxing yet urban feel, exposing the luxurious lifestyle of the surroundings.