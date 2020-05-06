 

A take on the classic Manhattan recipe, this Stateside Manhattan takes on a Northwest twist with the use of highly-awarded Westland American Single Malt. A cocktail that has been around since the late 1800s, this modern version embodies the depth, complexity, character, and uncommon smoothness of the whiskey.

 

INGREDIENTS: 

2 oz. Westland American Oak single malt whiskey
1 oz. sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters

 

TOOLS: 
Mixing Glass, Barspoon, Strainer, Coupe Glass

 

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.
  2. Stir and strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

 

Enjoy!