A take on the classic Manhattan recipe, this Stateside Manhattan takes on a Northwest twist with the use of highly-awarded Westland American Single Malt. A cocktail that has been around since the late 1800s, this modern version embodies the depth, complexity, character, and uncommon smoothness of the whiskey.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz. Westland American Oak single malt whiskey

1 oz. sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

TOOLS:

Mixing Glass, Barspoon, Strainer, Coupe Glass

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Enjoy!