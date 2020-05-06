A take on the classic Manhattan recipe, this Stateside Manhattan takes on a Northwest twist with the use of highly-awarded Westland American Single Malt. A cocktail that has been around since the late 1800s, this modern version embodies the depth, complexity, character, and uncommon smoothness of the whiskey.
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. Westland American Oak single malt whiskey
1 oz. sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
TOOLS:
Mixing Glass, Barspoon, Strainer, Coupe Glass
DIRECTIONS:
- Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.
- Stir and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Enjoy!